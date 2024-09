STEER World appoints Dhiraj Tiwari as CFO

STEER World announced the appointment of Dhiraj Tiwari as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Tiwari will oversee STEER World’s financial operations, including budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and auditing. In addition to overseeing finance and accounting, Dhiraj will serve on STEER World’s executive team.

Tiwari brings 20+ years of extensive executive-level financial expertise across various industries including Pharma, Media, Retail, and FMCG. Before joining STEER World Dhiraj was working with Biocon Biologics, as Vice President, Corporate Finance. He has a proven track record in corporate finance, strategic financial planning, and treasury management.

In his previous positions, Dhiraj has been instrumental in developing and implementing strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, cost management, legal and statutory compliances, capital restructuring, and large-scale turnarounds and transformation programs. His professional journey spans several blue chip organisations like Arthur Anderson, Nestle, Disney Star, and Bharti-Walmart.

Tiwari is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from ISB, Hyderabad.