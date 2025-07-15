AATec Medical, Northway Biotech partner to develop industrial production process for ATL-105 targeting lung disease

AATec Medical GmbH, a biotech company developing a multi-product platform for the treatment of respiratory diseases, and Northway Biotech, a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), announced a partnership for manufacturing process development and analytical development of AATec’s lead product candidate, ATL-105, a proprietary, inhaled therapy based on recombinant alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB).

Under the agreement, Northway Biotech will leverage its expertise in biologics manufacturing to develop and scale the production process for ATL-105 using the Pichia pastoris expression system.

Rüdiger Jankowsky, PhD, co-founder and CEO, AATec, adds, “ATL-105 represents a new generation of inhaled biologics, combining anti-protease, anti-inflammatory, and anti-infective properties in one molecule. Delivered directly to the lungs, it enables fast, targeted action with minimal systemic exposure.”

Vladas Algirdas Bumelis, CEO and Chairman, Northway Biotech, shares, “AATec is advancing a promising therapeutic solution addressing significant unmet medical needs, supported by a highly capable and dedicated team.”

André Markmann, PhD, VP, Business Development, Northway Biotech. “Inhaled protein therapies are gaining significant traction, and ATL-105 stands out as one of the most promising approaches in this area.”

AATec develops ATL-105 to treat NCFB, a chronic inflammatory respiratory condition which affects millions of people worldwide. This debilitating disease is marked by dilated bronchi, persistent inflammation, frequent airway infections and impaired mucus clearance. In addition to NCFB, ATL-105 has therapeutic potential for a broader range of inflammatory and infectious respiratory diseases, such as COPD, ARDS and other indications, reflecting the versatility of its anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, and anti-infective properties.