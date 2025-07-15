Gerresheimer achieves A-Score in CDP Rating

Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solutions provider and global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and cosmetics industries, has been awarded an A- rating by CDP for its transparent disclosure of climate-related goals, processes, and performance within its environmental management framework. This rating confers “Leadership” status and places Gerresheimer well above both the global average and the industry average, which each stand at a C rating. CDP is the world’s leading global nonprofit and independent organisation for environmental data disclosure by companies, cities, states, and regions. This recognition further underscores Gerresheimer’s ongoing progress in implementing its sustainability strategy. Sustainability is an integral part of Gerresheimer’s corporate strategy, formula g.

“Our environmental management drives innovation and investments in cutting-edge technologies, ensuring the long-term sustainability of our company,” said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO, Gerresheimer AG. “At the same time, by reducing our CO2 emissions, we contribute to the climate protection goals of our customers.



Transparent environmental management

Since 2011, Gerresheimer has actively participated in CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), one of the world’s largest initiatives for environmental impact disclosure and management. As part of this commitment, the company reports annually on its climate strategy and management approach. CO2 emissions are collected, analysed, and managed in a structured process across all production sites. Gerresheimer provides detailed annual updates on implemented measures and progress achieved. In the current CDP rating cycle, the company received top marks in subcategories including emission reduction initiatives, low-carbon products, management of dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities, governance, as well as risk disclosure and data verification.

Ambitious CO2 reduction target

Under its corporate strategy formula g, Gerresheimer aims to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 50 per cent by 2030. Scope 1 emissions include all direct emissions generated by Gerresheimer’s operational activities, while Scope 2 emissions cover indirect emissions from energy supply. The company plans to lower its energy demand through state-of-the-art production technologies and to source 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030. By the end of 2024, Gerresheimer had already achieved a 28 per cent reduction in emissions compared to the base year 2019. The share of electricity from renewable sources had already reached 55 per cent by the end of 2024.

Recognised rating for CO2 emissions disclosure and management

CDP, founded in London in 2000, is a leading global nonprofit and independent organisation that operates the world’s most comprehensive environmental data collection system. It annually evaluates organisations climate, water, and forest management performance on a scale from A to F, assessing their targets, processes, and outcomes. In 2024, 22,780 companies worldwide participated in the CDP rating, demonstrating transparency in their environmental management and commitment to building resilient business models.