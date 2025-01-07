Zydus signs agreement with CVS Caremark to add Zituvio, Zituvimet and Zituvimet XR (Sitagliptin | Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride) to its template formulary

Zydus Lifesciences has entered into an agreement with CVS Caremark, a CVS Health company to add Zituvio, Zituvimet and Zituvimet XR (Sitagliptin | Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride) tablets to its template formulary.

CVS Caremark added Zydus’ Zituvio and combination products to its template formulary starting January 1, 2025.

Zituvio and combination products include Zituvio (sitagliptin), Zituvimet (sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride) and Zituvimet XR (sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride) extended-release tablets. These three NDAs of Sitagliptin (base) and combination franchise have been approved by the USFDA earlier through the 505(b)(2) route. The Zituvio range of products contains active ingredients sitagliptin, a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, and metformin hydrochloride (HCl), a biguanide, indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Metabolic and lifestyle conditions, such as diabetes have been a significant contributor to prescription drug growth over the last decade.

According to IQVIA (MAT Aug-2023), the US market for DPP-IV inhibitors and their combinations is $ 10 billion.