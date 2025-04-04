ECU Worldwide appoints Sergio Rodrigues as Regional CEO for Latin America to drive expansion

ECU Worldwide, the global subsidiary of Allcargo Logistics and a major player in less-than-container load (LCL) consolidation, has appointed Sergio Rodrigues as its new Regional CEO for Latin America.

In his new role, Rodrigues will be responsible for overseeing ECU Worldwide’s business in the region and will lead initiatives to drive market expansion, develop new products, and pursue organic growth. He will work closely with ECU Worldwide’s leadership in Latin America and will also represent the company in its joint venture with Transmares Group. He will report directly to Ravi Jakhar, Director – Strategy, ECU Worldwide, and will be based in Santiago, Chile.

Rodrigues brings more than 30 years of logistics and leadership experience to the role. He holds a PhD in Business Administration from the University of CEMA and has held regional director and managing director roles across key logistics firms in the Latin American market. His career has included business expansion across several South American countries, focusing on operational growth and strategic development.

Ravi Jakhar, Director – Strategy at ECU Worldwide, welcomed the appointment. He stated, “We are delighted to have Sergio in the Latin America leadership team of ECU Worldwide. He has a unique mix of strategic vision, hands-on market knowledge and deeper experience in the shipping and logistics industry especially in the South American region. That combined with his tech oriented mindset makes him ideally suited to lead ECU Worldwide to accelerate growth in this key region and continue delivering service excellence to our customers. I wish Sergio great success in his new role.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sergio Rodrigues said, “I am excited to get the opportunity to come onboard and work alongside the ECU Worldwide leadership team in Latin America. A leading LCL consolidator backed by a rich legacy and technology-driven efficiency, ECU Worldwide is in a position of strength to further bolster its position in the Latin America region. In collaboration with the leadership team, I will continue to leverage the leadership of ECU Worldwide to optimise operational efficiency while maintaining a customer-first approach, setting up a path to long-term and sustainable business growth in this region.”

Rodrigues’ appointment comes at a time when ECU Worldwide is consolidating its presence in key international markets and expanding its global network through strategic partnerships and operational optimisation.