Deal value declined by 86.4 per cent in Dec 2024, compared to Dec 2023
Three major deals contributed 70 per cent of the total deal value during December 2024
In December 2024, the pharma industry reported 82 deals worth $5.2 billion, compared to the last 12-month (December 2023 to November 2024) average of 100 deals worth $16.8 billion.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, to acquire a majority stake in Synthon International Holdings BV, a company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and out-licensing complex generic medicines, for a consideration of approximately $2.1 billion; AlpInvest Partners B.V. and Sixth Street Specialty Lending, investing $945.6 million in Essential Holdings, a manufacturer and supplier of specialty pharmaceutical products; and Intas Pharmaceuticals, to acquire UDENYCA Franchise, from Coherus BioSciences, for a consideration of $558.4 million.
|Deal Date
|Acquirer (s)
|Target
|Deal Value ($M)
|16-Dec-24
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP (US)
|Synthon International Holdings BV (Netherlands)
|2,100.2
|12-Dec-24
|AlpInvest Partners B.V. (Netherlands); Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (US)
|Essential Holdings Ltd (United Kingdom)
|945.6
|02-Dec-24
|Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India)
|UDENYCA Franchise (US)
|558.4
|13-Dec-24
|GSK plc (United Kingdom)
|Relation Therapeutics Inc (US)
|308.0
|13-Dec-24
|AbbVie Inc (US)
|Nimble Therapeutics Inc (US)
|200.0
Data provided by GlobalData