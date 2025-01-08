Express Pharma

Deal value declined by 86.4 per cent in Dec 2024, compared to Dec 2023

Three major deals contributed 70 per cent of the total deal value during December 2024

By EP News Bureau
In December 2024, the pharma industry reported 82 deals worth $5.2 billion, compared to the last 12-month (December 2023 to November 2024) average of 100 deals worth $16.8 billion.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, to acquire a majority stake in Synthon International Holdings BV, a company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and out-licensing complex generic medicines, for a consideration of approximately $2.1 billion; AlpInvest Partners B.V. and Sixth Street Specialty Lending, investing $945.6 million in Essential Holdings, a manufacturer and supplier of specialty pharmaceutical products; and Intas Pharmaceuticals, to acquire UDENYCA Franchise, from  Coherus BioSciences, for a consideration of $558.4 million. 

These were the three major deals that contributed 70 per cent of the total deal value during December 2024.

Deal DateAcquirer (s)TargetDeal Value ($M)
16-Dec-24Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP (US)Synthon International Holdings BV (Netherlands)2,100.2
12-Dec-24AlpInvest Partners B.V. (Netherlands);  Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (US)Essential Holdings Ltd (United Kingdom)945.6
02-Dec-24Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India)UDENYCA Franchise (US)558.4
13-Dec-24GSK plc (United Kingdom)Relation Therapeutics Inc (US)308.0
13-Dec-24AbbVie Inc (US)Nimble Therapeutics Inc (US)200.0

Data provided by GlobalData

