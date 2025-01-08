Deal value declined by 86.4 per cent in Dec 2024, compared to Dec 2023

In December 2024, the pharma industry reported 82 deals worth $5.2 billion, compared to the last 12-month (December 2023 to November 2024) average of 100 deals worth $16.8 billion.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, to acquire a majority stake in Synthon International Holdings BV, a company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and out-licensing complex generic medicines, for a consideration of approximately $2.1 billion; AlpInvest Partners B.V. and Sixth Street Specialty Lending, investing $945.6 million in Essential Holdings, a manufacturer and supplier of specialty pharmaceutical products; and Intas Pharmaceuticals, to acquire UDENYCA Franchise, from Coherus BioSciences, for a consideration of $558.4 million.

These were the three major deals that contributed 70 per cent of the total deal value during December 2024.

Deal Date Acquirer (s) Target Deal Value ($M) 16-Dec-24 Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP (US) Synthon International Holdings BV (Netherlands) 2,100.2 12-Dec-24 AlpInvest Partners B.V. (Netherlands); Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (US) Essential Holdings Ltd (United Kingdom) 945.6 02-Dec-24 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India) UDENYCA Franchise (US) 558.4 13-Dec-24 GSK plc (United Kingdom) Relation Therapeutics Inc (US) 308.0 13-Dec-24 AbbVie Inc (US) Nimble Therapeutics Inc (US) 200.0

Data provided by GlobalData