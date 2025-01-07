Biocon Biologics completes one year as an integrated global biosimilars enterprise

Biocon Biologics commemorates its first anniversary as a fully integrated, global biosimilars company dedicated to expanding access to high-quality affordable biologic medicines for patients worldwide.

This marks the one-year milestone of Biocon Biologics’ emergence as a global enterprise operating in over 120 countries, supported by a diverse, multicultural workforce spanning more than 30 nationalities. With a commercial presence in key advanced and emerging markets, Biocon Biologics has moved closer to patients who rely on its high-quality biosimilars to manage their debilitating conditions.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said, “We have successfully transformed the organisation from a two-country operation focused on Development and Manufacturing, to a fully integrated company with a strong Commercial engine bringing us closer to patients in over 120 countries.”