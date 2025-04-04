Tillomed Laboratories signs £19.7 million asset purchase deal with Manx Healthcare

Tillomed Laboratories Limited, a UK-based subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 544210, NSE: EMCURE), has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) with Manx Healthcare Limited and its subsidiaries Manx Pharma and Manx Generics. The acquisition will include Manx’s complete product portfolio along with dossiers, marketing authorisations, intellectual property, and stock.

The total transaction value is approximately £19.7 million, including £4.7 million allocated for inventory. Of this, £6.2 million will be paid upfront, with the remaining balance to be disbursed as milestone payments over the next 18 months.

According to the company, this acquisition is intended to strengthen Tillomed’s product offerings, broaden its market presence in the UK and Europe, and increase its capabilities to meet market demands.

Ajit Srimal, CEO of Tillomed, said, “Through the acquisition of Manx’s established and high-quality products portfolio, we reinforce our commitment to delivering accessible healthcare solutions. The acquired assets will help diversify our portfolio and strengthen our market presence.”

The acquisition forms part of Tillomed’s broader growth strategy in Europe. The transaction also builds on Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ international plans, with its UK arm focused on scaling operations across regulated markets.