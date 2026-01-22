Zydus launches the world’s first biosimilar of Nivolumab, ‘Tishtha’, in India to treat multiple cancers

Zydus Lifesciences, an innovation-led life-sciences company with an international presence has launched the world’s first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India under the brand name Tishtha, reinforcing the company’s growing capability in advanced biologics and Immuno-Oncology. Tishtha will be available in 100 mg and 40 mg dosages priced at ₹28,950 and ₹13,950 respectively. The prices are approximately 1/4th of the reference drug. This will improve affordability and reduce the overall treatment burden for patients. The two-strength portfolio enables oncologists to optimise dosing and minimise wastage – a key driver of treatment economics in immunotherapy.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Sharvil P. Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences said, “At Zydus, we believe every patient deserves timely access to affordable, advanced cancer care. With the launch of Tishtha, we are expanding access to Immuno-Oncology through a patient-centric therapy. Our aim is to support patients with consistent care throughout their treatment journey. We remain committed to improving patient access to high-quality biosimilar immunotherapies.”

Access to modern treatment is determined by three critical factors: consistency, affordability, and reach. Reliable availability of checkpoint inhibitors is essential for cancer patients who require therapy over multiple cycles, as interruptions may add both clinical and financial stress for families. Developed and manufactured in India, Tishtha ensures long-term dependability for patients throughout their treatment journey. For patients living with cancer, sustained and predictable access to therapy is critical. By introducing Tishtha in India, Zydus expands access to advanced Immuno-Oncology treatment.