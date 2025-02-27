Zydus launches India’s first flu vaccine for southern hemisphere 2025 strain

Zydus has announced the launch of VaxiFlu-4, its Quadrivalent Inactivated Influenza vaccine, for the 2025 southern hemisphere flu season. The vaccine is formulated based on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended composition and offers protection against four influenza virus strains: A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus, A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (H3N2)-like virus, B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus, and B/Phuket/3073/2013 (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus. The vaccine has received clearance from the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL).

VaxiFlu-4 is being marketed by Zydus Vaxxicare, a division of Zydus focused on preventive healthcare. The vaccine has been developed at the Vaccine Technology Centre (VTC) in Ahmedabad, which specialises in vaccine research, development, and manufacturing.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Lifesciences, said, “Preventives are the key to public health in both the developing and the developed world and vaccines have the potential to improve the quality of life. In India, there is a pressing need for access to affordable, high-quality vaccines that can address healthcare challenges. With vaccines like VaxiFlu-4, we are serving the cause of public health through annual immunisation and preventing flu outbreaks.”