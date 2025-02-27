Lupin included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 for the second consecutive year

Global pharma company Lupin has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 for the second consecutive year. The recognition is based on Lupin’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score for 2024, ranking it within the top 10 per cent of its industry.

The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook selects companies based on their CSA scores, evaluating their performance in sustainability. Lupin’s CSA score increased from 65 in 2023 to 75 in 2024. This year, 7,690 companies assessed in the 2024 CSA were considered, with only 780 companies across 62 industries making it to the yearbook.

Commenting on the recognition, Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO and Head – API Plus SBU, Lupin, said, “Being featured in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the second consecutive year underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainability. We are at the forefront of the pharmaceutical industry in promoting sustainable business practices globally. We remain committed to advancing impactful initiatives that support a sustainable and equitable future for our patients, communities, and stakeholders worldwide.”