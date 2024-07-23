ZIM Laboratories gains approval to market Azithromycin for Oral Suspension 200 mg/5ml (40 mg/ml) in Portugal

ZIM Laboratories is a research-driven pharmaceutical company which develops, manufactures and supplies differentiated generic products in oral solid dosage forms, across key therapeutic segments. The company has in-house R&D capabilities to offer innovative drug delivery solutions using proprietary technology platforms with the aim of providing patient convenience and treatment adherence.

ZIM Laboratories announced that INFARMED (Portugal) – The Portuguese National Authority of Medicines and Health Products has granted the Marketing Authorisation for one of ZIM’s New Innovative Products (NIP) ” Azithromycin for Oral Suspension 200 mg/5ml ” in Portugal to ZIM’s wholly owned European Subsidiary – SIA ZIM Laboratories.

This is the first marketing authorisation for ZIM’s NIP for Europe. Azithromycin Oral Suspension is differentiated in taste-masked suspension dosage form which benefits patients who have difficulty in swallowing and children who have difficulty with bitter taste. According to IQVIA, the EU market size for this product in 2022 was approx. USD 300 million. Additionally, other target markets for ZIM such as South East Asia, Oceania, Latin America and MENA have a combined market size of approximately $ 900 million.