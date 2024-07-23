Gland Pharma receives tentative USFDA approval for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution

Gland Pharma a generic injectable-focused pharmaceutical company, has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution, 0.024 per cent.

The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Vyzulta Ophthalmic Solution, 0.024 per cent, registered by Bausch & Lomb.

Based on the available updates, the company believes that it is the first applicant to have filed its ANDA with Paragraph IV certification. Upon final approval, the company may be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity.

Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution, 0.024 per cent, is indicated for reducing elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. According to IQVIA, the product had US sales of approximately $ 153 million for the twelve months ended December 2023.