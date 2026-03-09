Dr K Anand Kumar, renowned scientist and pioneer who pinned Hyderabad and India on the global map for vaccines as the MD of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), unveiled his debut book Road to Anand: Reflections of a Contented Soul.

The book is a compelling collection of real-life stories drawn from Dr Anand Kumar’s journey, from humble beginnings in rural India to building globally respected scientific institutions. Written with honesty and quiet conviction, the book reflects on adversity, resilience, leadership, and the pursuit of happiness, offering lessons that resonate far beyond boardrooms and laboratories.

At its core, the book champions a powerful idea: adversity is not an obstacle, but fuel. Through deeply personal anecdotes and lived experiences, Dr Anand Kumar encourages readers, especially India’s youth, to cultivate courage, clarity, and purpose in the face of uncertainty.

Chapter 26 of the book:

Not longing for long hours

I assumed responsibility as MD of Indian Immunologicals Ltd in 2016. the company had a turnover then of Rs. 372 crore and also loss making. One of the first interventions I did was to bring a 5-day work week. The board looked puzzled, working 6 days a week, if the company’s financial position was bad, then rightly wondered what a 5 – day work will do. I had all the calculations worked out and figured that a 5-day work week was plenty, given the market size and future potential. By bringing employees to work on a non-productive 6th day, the company was incurring additional expense such as transportation costs, food subsidies, Air-conditioning costs, power and water costs, which easily ran into a few crores. For the employees working on the 6th day meant inadequate time for self and family, fatigue and as a result, poor productivity. The result is here to see. In 8 years of implementing a 5-day work week since 2016, the turnover of our company jumped almost 4 times to Rs. 1357 crore in 2023-24 and the net worth of the company with consistent profits since then has jumped 7 times in 8 years. Attrition is also at an all-time low.

There has been significant progress in all aspects of manufacturing operations worldwide, which contributes to reliability in business. The manufacturing equipment used today are far more reliable and have minimal breakdown and hence less downtime, Quality assurance has gained importance and ensures manufacturing processes are consistent and as a result less failures, Preventative maintenance as a concept is widely practiced, Automation has significantly increased yield and reduced time, ERP systems have evolved and companies have a good grip on forecasting, planning, procurement, sales and collections. We employ E-commerce and our trade businesses operate on Zero credit, meaning very little time spent on collecting money from the market. Various HR measures are being undertaken for employee welfare and engagement.

With efficiency in operations significantly improving, working an extra day could lead to companies ending up making more product than they can sell and unsold inventory is not good for any business.

An average employee in India is kind of married to the job and brings a sense of ownership. They are self-motivated and keen to learn as many tasks as possible to help drive their growth and the growth of the organization. For someone that embodies this character, It is only fair that we give them adequate time to have fun and pursue their personal interests and that of their family, including children. After all, aren’t well-raised children our future?

Have a NICE Weekend.

“True leadership is not about making people work harder, but about enabling them to work smarter. By trusting employees with balance, valuing their families, and eliminating wasteful practices, organizations can multiply growth, strengthen culture, and secure the future.”

End….