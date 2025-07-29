Wings Pharmaceuticals implements Officenet HRMS solutions to boost HR efficiency

Officenet, a provider of enterprise HRMS solutions, has implemented its cloud-based HR platform at Wings Pharmaceuticals. The deployment resulted in a 40 per cent improvement in overall HR efficiency, with marked gains in payroll accuracy, employee query resolution, and leave management processes.

With a growing team of over 500+ employees across each division, Wings Pharmaceuticals required a system to streamline leave policies, ensure payroll compliance, and manage employee queries efficiently. Officenet’s HRMS offered a customised solution that aligned with the organisation’s scale and complexity, enhancing operational accuracy and responsiveness.

According to a press statement, following the implementation, payroll processing accuracy reached over 99 per cent, while leave management efficiency improved by 60 per cent. The organisation also experienced a notable reduction in HR-related escalations and response time. Officenet’s leave management module proved particularly valuable, supporting complex policies including short leaves, compensatory-offs, and both encashable and non-encashable leave categories.

Officenet provides AI-powered capabilities such as face recognition-based attendance, real-time geo-tagging, voice-assisted controls, and predictive analytics.