PharmNXT acquires DTR, brings European bioprocess engineering to India

PharmNXT Biotech has acquired Defined Tubing Routing (DTR), a player from Ireland, working in advanced bioprocess tubing solutions. This move enables PharmNXT to access technology solutions related to single-use systems.

With the addition of DTR’s modular tubing systems, capable of supporting bioprocess volumes from 20 L to 500 L and custom spans up to 2.9 meters, PharmNXT expands its engineering capabilities, faster turnaround, enhanced customisation, and stronger compliance. These systems aim to help reduce operational risks by minimising trip hazards and clearly outlining flow paths, thereby supporting safety and compliance.

Sachin Joshi, Founder and Managing Director, PharmNXT. “With this acquisition, PharmNXT will introduce an innovative range of new solutions for biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. DTR systems are designed to handle single-use tubing in pharmaceutical and biotech/biopharma facilities, ensuring proper routing, reducing errors, and enhancing the overall appearance of the facility.

Ankush Kapoor, Founder and CEO, PharmNXT Biotech, says, “The addition of DTR systems allows customers to access the full range of solutions in single-use technologies from PharmNXT. David Walton, the former owner of DTR, brings invaluable industry knowledge, further strengthening our technical leadership.”

Former DTR owner, Walton, is going to be a strategic advisor to PharmNXT’s leadership team, offering continuity and strategic direction. He added, “I’m excited to be associated with PharmNXT team. Our combined strengths open up new possibilities in R&D and product customisation, especially for clients operating in tightly regulated markets.”