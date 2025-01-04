Will Epygen’s biosimilars bets pay off?

One of the trends set to define 2025, and the decade ahead, is the 2022-30 patent cliff, and the gradual shift in biopharma revenues from small to large molecules. While India was able to leverage the 2008 patent cliff of small molecules, the same playbook will not work for biologics and biosimilars.

Of the top 24 blockbuster drugs going off-patent during the patent cliff 2022-2030, 14 are biologics, as per a study conducted in August 2023 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt of India. The study also points out that sales of biologics like biosimilars, immunomodulators and monoclonal antibodies, which comprised 69 per cent of overall revenues of these 24 blockbuster drugs in 2022 will increase to 75 per cent by 2030.

Many biopharma companies in India have already leveraged the biosimilar patent cliff. For instance, the DoP study points out that while blockbuster biologic Humira (adalimumab) lost exclusivity in the US in early 2023, the Indian government permitted multiple companies to manufacture adalimumab under the provisions of compulsory licensing from 2018. Biocon became the first company from India to launch its biosimilar Hulio in the US in July 2023.

While Biocon and peers are in the limelight, this decade will hopefully mark the coming of age of quite a few ‘baby Biocons’: smaller biotech companies, following in the footsteps of the pioneers. One of these aspiring companies is the Dubiotech Park-headquartered Epygen Group, headed by founder Debayan Ghosh. Not surprisingly, he cut his biotechnology teeth in … where else? Biocon.

A seed is sown

After a BTech from University of Calcutta, Ghosh was part of one of India’s earliest batches of MTechs in biotechnology from Anna University, Chennai’s Center For Biotechnology. In 1993, Ghosh, like most aspiring biotechnologists, made his way to Biocon. Set up in 1978, Biocon was slowly and silently laying the foundation of India’s biotechnology sector. As a fresher recruit from campus, Ghosh found himself working along side technologists from renowned institutes like MIT Boston, who had heeded founder Kiran MazumdarShaw’s call, to come back to India and put India on the global biotech map.

Looking back on those early days, Ghosh believes that Biocon has been “like an incubator for biotech entrepreneurs”, recalling that in the early 1990s, very few people knew about biotechnology or Biocon. “We used to throw a party every time you got a big order … that was how we started, filled with the thrill of adventurism.”

Ghosh is referring to a certain brand of bio-entrepreneurship, following the footsteps of Biocon founder Mazumdar-Shaw. He spent almost five crucial years early in his career, developing enzyme technologies and learning the industrial biotech and enzyme business from some of the best scientists/ biotechnologists in the world.

Commenting on Ghosh, Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon recalls that he handled the enzymes business at Biocon in the late 1990s. “He was very driven and when we pivoted to biopharma he ventured out and eventually set up Epygen Biotech.”

Commending him on his success, Mazumdar-Shaw comments that Ghosh has been in touch over the years apprising her of his progress. “He is very entrepreneurial and the fact that he has endured the challenges of building his business, does speak volumes of his commitment to succeed.”

In fact, Mazumdar-Shaw and Biocon have been the guiding light for many ventures in the biotech field and beyond. Alluding to this fact, Mazumdar-Shaw wishes greater success to Ghosh, commenting that she is extremely proud to see many new ventures set up by enterprising former Bioconites.

The biosimilar CDMO opportunity

Mazumdar-Shaw’s wishes for Ghosh’s greater success speaks volumes, given the intense competition in the biologics market. As per a Frost & Sullivan analysis, the share of the global biologics market in the global drug market rose to nearly one-fourth in 2022 and is expected to reach 31.8 per cent by 2026 and 37.5 per cent by 2030.

Pharma companies choose to outsource development and manufacturing of biologics as scale dictates profitability. Thus as per the Frost & Sullivan analysis, the global market size of biologics contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) has grown significantly from $13.3 billion in 2018 to $29.3 billion in