What is CILICANT’s vision for the future of active pharma packaging, and how do you see it contributing to the overall goals of the pharma industry?

Active packaging does more than maintain stability; it empowers the pharma industry to deliver medications that are safer and more effective.

CILICANT is changing the way we think about active packaging, making it a key player in healthcare innovation. Our focus spans globally, touching markets from the US to the EU, and we strive to innovate persistently. We are committed to crafting solutions that address both traditional and specific customer challenges with precision and practicality. Sustainability is a critical element of our strategy. Though our steps are gradual, we never compromise on using environmentally friendly materials and processes. Every small step we take is part of our larger mission to reshape the packaging industry to meet the demands of a changing world.

2. Could you elaborate on CILICANT’s unique value proposition? How do you differentiate yourselves from competitors?

Where CILICANT shines is by meeting real-world challenges with creativity and exactness. We do more than just active packaging; we create solutions customised to fit individual customer needs. This enables us to deal with the classic as well as emergent challenges in an effective manner. Take Accuflip and Frexil, for instance. Here, ACCUFLIP an ERH regulator, tries to control the environmental aspects with unmatched precision in order for products to stay intact even if the RH conditions fluctuate. FREXIL, an activated carbon-based desiccant canister on its part, addresses common issues related to dust resulting from activated carbon canisters whilst adsorbing odour and moisture, thereby making them easier and safer to use. These are representative of us thinking ahead of others by solving problems they may even not consider.

What really makes us stand out, though, is our close partnership with our customers. Here we learn about their specific needs so that we can co-create a solution that not only happens to be practical and effective but also ready for what’s to come next in terms of demand. A strong commitment to partnership as well as outstanding performance helps us become the go-to leader in the marketplace.

3. What recent innovations or product developments have driven growth for CILICANT, and how have they been received by your clients?

Innovation is the heartbeat of CILICANT, and it’s the ideal that drives growth and guides our latest achievements in active packaging solutions such as Accuflip, Frexil and Oxabide. Such achievements are more than a mere product they’re the culmination of intense collaboration with our clients, during which we attentively listen to the problems they are trying to overcome, grasp all aspects of their needs, and apply ourselves to create technology addressing genuine world problems. Client reactions are overwhelmingly positive, and this fuels our zeal for further innovations.

Winning the India Pharma Awards was a highlight for us, as it reaffirmed our commitment to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence. The nomination was very thorough, involving in-depth internal reviews and peer feedback. Earning this recognition was truly the icing on the cake, showing the hard work, teamwork, and dedication that define our approach at CILICANT.

4. How does CILICANT assess emerging trends and adapt its business strategy to remain competitive and responsive to industry needs?

The pharma landscape is dynamic, continuously evolving with new trends and challenges. CILICANT stays ahead by actively monitoring industry developments and maintaining open communication with customers and industry experts. This proactive approach helps us spot trends early and tailor our strategies effectively.

Our strategy blends advanced analytics with deep market insights. By analysing data and engaging directly with clients, we grasp both the broad trends shaping the industry and the specific challenges our customers face. For example, the increasing importance of biologics and personalised medicine has underscored the need for specialised active packaging solutions that offer precise environmental control. We’ve tailored our offerings to meet these demands, ensuring that our customers are well-prepared for the future.