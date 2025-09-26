Zydus, Pinkathon come together for breast cancer awareness in India

Zydus Lifesciences and Pinkathon announced the 10th edition of the Mumbai Pinkathon scheduled for December 21, 2025 at MMRDA Grounds, BKC. As a part of its nation-wide awareness campaign on breast cancer Zydus has collaborated with Pinkathon. The run, Zydus Pinkathon will be spread across six cities spanning over 2025-26. Zydus Pinkathon will be led by women to raise awareness on breast cancer and women’s health.

The official event was unveiled by Dr Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Lifesciences, Meha Patel, Vice-Chairperson, Zydus Foundation, actor and renowned fitness icon Milind Soman, Founder of Pinkathon and Ankita Konwar, Founder of Invincible Women. They expressed their enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its mission to encourage women to prioritise their health. They particularly highlighted the importance of regular self-breast exam and Zydus Pinkathon’s vital role in raising awareness about early detection in breast cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Patel said, “With the Easiest Exam campaign, we seek to empower women with the knowledge that a simple 3-minute self-examination each month can make a life-saving difference. Joining hands with Pinkathon, we aim to reach many more women, raise awareness, and inspire collective action in the fight against breast cancer. We believe that raising awareness on women’s health and Breast cancer remains equally vital, as early detection has the power to save countless lives.”

Milind Soman, founder and the driving force behind Pinkathon, said, “At Pinkathon, our mission has always been to encourage every woman to take charge of her health and fitness, while building a community that celebrates strength and inclusivity. With Zydus coming on board as the Title Partner for Pinkathon we are taking this mission on a larger scale and urging women from all walks of life to participate and make health their priority. Together with Zydus, we are creating a powerful platform that will not only raise awareness but also drive meaningful action for women’s health across India.”

Meha Patel, Vice Chairperson, Zydus Foundation said, “A woman is at the very core of the entire family’s happiness and wellbeing. Therefore, It is very important to spread the message that women need to prioritise their health. As it is rightly emphasised today, ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivaar’. The awareness on self-breast exam to help detect breast cancer early can be a life-saving step for millions of women as we need to arrest the alarming rise of breast cancer cases in India.”

The Mumbai edition of Zydus Pinkathon will feature categories across all fitness levels: 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, and the ultra-distances of 50 km, 75 km, 100 km, and the 100 km relay under the Invincible Women initiative. Registrations are now open for all categories.

While the association between Zydus and Pinkathon spans six cities across India in the 2025–26 season, the journey begins with Mumbai’s landmark 10th edition. Over the next nine months, Zydus Pinkathon will travel to Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, engaging more than 30,000 women nationwide.

Zydus’ campaign, The Easiest Exam, urges women to take a simple yet powerful step towards their health – a simple 3-minute self-breast exam that should be performed regularly.

The second edition of the Easiest Exam campaign is scheduled to launch in October, a month globally recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The second edition of the Easiest Exam emphasises on how ‘Do haath, teen minute aur ek easy exam’ can change a women’s life. The initiative will encompass awareness campaigns, podcasts, engagement with breast cancer warriors and on-ground events.