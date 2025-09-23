Vidal Health and Serum Institute of India collaborate on HPV Vaccine access

Vidal Health, India’s second largest TPA service provider and Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, announced a strategic collaboration to support national efforts in cervical cancer prevention and awareness.

Starting October 1, 2025, Vidal Health’s platform will be the first-of-its-kind to offer an end- to-end, convenient and cashless experience for HPV vaccine – from digitally booking a doctor’s appointment at a preferred location, to providing consent and receiving certification – all with zero paperwork.

The fully managed health programme will provide complete support with timely dosage reminders, adherence monitoring, and efficient network management to ensure continuity of care.

Vidal Health is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Health, a digital platform that integrates the fragmented healthcare delivery ecosystem and offers products and services ranging from preventive to prepaid healthcare, including OPD care and telemedicine.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, said, “ Our collaboration with Serum Institute marks a strong start to our vaccination programme. By equipping individuals and corporates with digital convenience to manage health proactively, we not only help them cut long-term healthcare costs but also contribute to the nation’s sustained well-being.”

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India, said, “The HPV vaccine is an important step in preventing cervical cancer, but wider access and awareness are key to its impact. Our collarboration with Vidal Health helps bridge that gap by using technology to deliver the vaccine more efficiently and at scale. This initiative supports our ongoing efforts to make essential vaccines more accessible and improve public health outcomes.”

Neetha Uthaiah, Whole Time Director, Vidal Healthcare Services Ltd, said, “The collaboration with Serum Institute is significant in our journey towards making healthcare inclusive and accessible to all. It enables us to deliver transparent and preventive healthcare, in addition to our existing offering of efficient claims processing and a range of wellness programmes. Through this fully managed programme, we aim to reduce hospitalisations and out-of-pocket medical spends, which are high in India, thus optimising the care ecosystem.”

The initiative is significant as it brings together healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers and national digital platforms such as Aarogya Setu to create a stronger, more connected healthcare ecosystem. It also broadens the gamut of Vidal Health’s preventive healthcare offering for individuals — allowing it to expand its health-focused solutions to a broader range of preventive care. Vidal Health’s digital platform currently offers doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, health check-ups, wellness programs, and health financing options.

The HPV vaccine will be directly available on Vidal Health’s digital platform, ensuring high- quality HPV vaccines with no intermediaries or delays. The platform will enable digital registration, cashless payment and automated tracking of the multi-dose vaccination schedule. Employees at corporates will have the flexibility to get vaccinated at the work premises or at any Vidal Health partner clinic. The entire health programme has been designed to maximise transparency and adoption across user groups with a pricing that is affordable and inclusive.