Novartis releases new data on benefits of Kesimpta in relapsing multiple sclerosis

Novartis has released new data from two Kesimpta (ofatumumab) studies in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) that will be presented at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) 2025 Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain, on September 24–26.

Data from the ARTIOS Phase IIIb, open-label, single-arm, prospective study showed that patients who switched to Kesimpta after breakthrough disease on fingolimod or fumarate-based therapies had a substantial reduction in disease activity, as shown by a low annualized relapse rate (ARR, 0.06 over 96 weeks). The data also showed an almost complete suppression of MRI activity and over 9 out of 10 participants achieving no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3). No new safety concerns were observed following the switch to Kesimpta, irrespective of the last prior disease modifying treatment (DMT).

Lead investigator Dr. Riley Bove of the University of California, San Francisco, stated, “These findings add to the growing evidence on the efficacy and safety of ofatumumab after a switch from oral DMTs. Crucially, we observed robust disease control sustained over two years in patients with RMS who did not respond well to oral DMTs.”

The separate ALITHIOS open-label extension study includes recently diagnosed (≤3 years) treatment-naïve (RDTN) people with RMS receiving first-line continuous Kesimpta2. The study showed more than 90% achieved NEDA-3 at seven years. Long-term efficacy was measured by sustained low ARR and profound suppression of MRI activity as well as a favorable safety profile, with no new safety concerns, in both the overall population and RDTN patients.

“The long-term data from these studies underscore Kesimpta’s ability to deliver sustained efficacy and a consistent safety profile for people with RMS,” said Norman Putzki, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head Development, Neuroscience & Gene Therapy, Novartis. “These findings reinforce Kesimpta’s position as a therapy that empowers patients to take early control of their disease.”