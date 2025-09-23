GDHS 2025: DCGI emphasises on balancing innovation with public safety

At Global Digital Health Summit (GDHS) 2025, Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) emphasised on the need to balance innovation with public safety. He stressed that every citizen should have a unique healthcare ID that integrates all of their health information, ensuring continuity of care and accessibility.

The three-day event concluded at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, following three days of discussions on the future of digital health. Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the Ministry of AYUSH, and the Government of Telangana, the event brought together more than 2,000 participants from over 30 countries, with Express Healthcare and Express Pharma serving as media partners.

The opening day featured the unveiling of the world’s first AI Pyramid Framework by Dr Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Chairman of GDHS. He stated that wherever technology has emerged, it has created opportunity, and that AI would create phenomenal opportunities and jobs. Dr Joseph C. Kvedar, Co-Chair of GDHS and Professor at Harvard Medical School, said technology is revolutionising the healthcare system and emphasised the shared purpose of building a healthier and more equitable world. Contributions on the first day also came from Youngsuk “YS” Chi, Global Chairman of Elsevier; Dr Tobias Silberzahn, Advisor and Board Member at Bertelsmann Foundation; Dr Ali Parsa, Founder of Quadrivia AI; Dr Elia Lima-Walton of Mayo Clinic; Bakul Patel, Senior Director at Google; and Dr Vinton G. Cerf, Chief Internet Evangelist at Google, who spoke on patient-centricity, digital transformation, and next-generation technologies.

On the second day, discussions focused on implementation and regulatory perspectives. Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO of IndiaAI Mission, spoke on the potential of AI to bridge healthcare gaps in rural India. Bharat Lal, Secretary General of NHRC, emphasised that healthcare is a fundamental right. Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India, outlined AI’s influence on drug discovery and regulatory processes, while Raheel Shah, Director of BDR Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the role of molecular modelling and predictive design in pharmaceutical research. Contributions also came from Bakul Patel, Dr Ram Charan, Maneesh Goyal of Mayo Clinic Platform, and Dr José Luis Cobos Serrano of the International Council of Nurses, covering AI applications in diagnostics, supply chains, workforce transformation, regulatory alignment, and clinical adoption. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, stated, “Ayush education uniquely blends tradition with innovation, offering students a rich mix of electives, entrepreneurship, and skill-building through a vibrant national system that shapes holistic healthcare leaders of tomorrow.”

The final day focused on strategies for scaling innovations and embedding ethical standards. The Hippocratic Oath for the Digital Age was introduced to establish principles for responsible and equitable healthcare delivery in an AI-driven era. Bakul Patel, Dr Ali Parsa, and Dr Sanjay Sood of eSanjeevani at MeitY discussed advancing accessibility and affordability in digital health. Cybersecurity frameworks were presented by Avesh Malik of Radware, while Dr Joseph C. Kvedar, Dr Karen Pierce of UC San Diego, and Olli Rundgren of Psyon Games examined digital innovations in chronic disease management and mental health. Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane shared lessons from sports on resilience, balance, and performance in a keynote address. Dr T. Dileep Kumar, President of the Indian Nursing Council, emphasised the role of nursing in digital adoption, and Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal, IAS, CEO of the National Health Authority, highlighted the impact of technology on healthcare access, stating, “Enhancing healthcare access and quality through digitalization significantly improves the availability and accessibility of healthcare services to citizens.”

The summit concluded with the Global Digital Health Special and Innovation Awards, recognising government and industry leaders for their contributions to digital health adoption. Mevish P. Vaishnav, President of Digital Health Associates, delivered the vote of thanks and noted the summit’s role in convening global leaders and practitioners to build a future-ready digital health ecosystem. The event also offered 24 CPD credit hours, 15 CNE hours, and 4 CME credits, alongside parallel summits and masterclasses. Organisers announced that GDHS 2026 will expand further on real-world case studies and large-scale healthcare innovations.