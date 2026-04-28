VESCOP, ENTOD and APTI Maharashtra host Vision 360 symposium on ophthalmic innovation

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Pharmacy (VESCOP), in collaboration with ENTOD Pharmaceuticals and the Association of Pharmacy Teachers of India – Maharashtra State Branch, hosted ‘Vision 360: Translating Ophthalmic Innovations from Bench to Bedside’, a national symposium focused on bridging the gap between laboratory research and clinical application in ophthalmology.

Held at VESCOP, the symposium addressed the burden of eye disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and ocular infections, while emphasising the need for translational approaches in ophthalmic care. The event featured sessions by experts from the field. Prof. Sadhana Sathaye, Professor, DPST, Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Matunga, spoke on ocular formulations using Saraca asoca for cataract and dry eye management. Dr. Kasturi Bhadsavle, Founder of The Eye Vet, shared perspectives on ophthalmic drug delivery in veterinary practice. Dr. Sanjay Tamoli, Founder and Director, TIMER, highlighted clinical research approaches for cataract treatment and prevention. Prof. Thakur Raghu Raj Singh, Chair of Pharmaceutics and Founder of Re-Vana Therapeutics at Queen’s University Belfast, discussed innovations and challenges in ophthalmic drug delivery.

The symposium brought together researchers, clinicians, pharmaceutical leaders, and students, facilitating dialogue on access, innovation, and clinical outcomes in eye care. The conference also featured 22 research posters aligned with the theme, providing a platform for students and researchers to present their work and exchange ideas.

Prof. Supriya Shidhaye, Principal, VESCOP, said, “Through Vision 360, we are creating a dynamic platform that brings together diverse stakeholders from academia, industry, and clinical practice. The future of ophthalmic care depends on how effectively we can translate research into real-world applications. Initiatives like these not only encourage knowledge exchange but also inspire innovation that is impactful, scalable, and aligned with the evolving needs of healthcare.”

Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, added, “With rapid advancements in ophthalmic research, it is essential to strengthen the translation of innovation from bench to bedside. Vision 360 provides a vital platform for academia, clinicians, and industry to collaborate and drive progress in ophthalmic therapeutics.”

The symposium brought together researchers, clinicians, pharmaceutical leaders, and students, facilitating dialogue on access, innovation, and clinical outcomes in eye care. With a proportion of vision impairment being preventable, the event reinforced the importance of collaborative efforts to translate scientific advancements into patient care.