Express Pharma World Expo 2027

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Express Pharma World Expo

🗓️ 3rd, 4th & 5th March 2027

📍 Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai

Express Pharma World Expo brings together leaders, innovators, and enablers to shape the next phase of the industry — designed for real business outcomes, curated audiences, meaningful partnerships and conversations that matter.

With over 10,000 pharmaceutical professionals, a targeted leadership conference, and a showcase of next-generation technologies — this is where ideas come to life and translate into action.

🎯 Curated Audience: 10,000+ pharma professionals, decision-makers, and innovators under one roof over three landmark days.

🤝 Leadership Conference: A targeted forum where industry leaders engage in conversations that shape the future of Indian and global pharma.

🔬Tech Showcase: Next-generation technologies on display, from advanced manufacturing solutions to digital health and AI-driven platforms.

Secure your Partnership – Exhibition & Sponsorship:

For stall space & sponsorship contact —–

Rajesh Bhatkal: + 91 9821313017 | [email protected]

Ashish Rampure: + 91 9664565092 | [email protected]