AKUMS launches Aztreonam-Avibactam Injection for multidrug-resistant infections

AKUMS Drugs & Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Aztreonam-Avibactam Injection, an antibiotic therapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections. The therapy is intended for severe and life-threatening infections that show limited or no response to conventional antibiotics, particularly in intensive care settings.

“The rise of antimicrobial resistance has significantly reduced the effectiveness of conventional therapies,” said Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director, AKUMS. “Aztreonam-Avibactam represents an important advancement in addressing infections caused by highly resistant pathogens, especially where timely and effective intervention is critical.”

The need for such therapies is driven by the increasing prevalence of antimicrobial resistance globally. Studies, including those published in The Lancet, estimate that antimicrobial resistance is associated with approximately 1.27 million deaths annually. Gram-negative pathogens, particularly those producing metallo-beta-lactamases (MBLs) and carbapenemases, are among organisms that are complex to treat, often limiting the effectiveness of existing antibiotics. Projections indicate that this burden may continue to rise, reinforcing the need for targeted treatment approaches.

Multidrug-resistant infections, often referred to as “superbugs,” are linked to conditions such as hospital-acquired pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, and severe urinary tract infections, posing challenges in clinical management. Aztreonam-Avibactam combines aztreonam, a monobactam antibiotic active against gram-negative bacteria, with avibactam, a beta-lactamase inhibitor that protects the antibiotic from enzymatic degradation. This dual mechanism enhances effectiveness against resistant bacterial strains, enabling it to target pathogens resistant to multiple drug classes.

“Our Kotdwar facility reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, globally compliant pharmaceutical solutions,” said Sandeep Jain, Managing Director, AKUMS. “With advanced infrastructure, specialized manufacturing environments, and robust quality systems, we ensure that complex therapies such as Aztreonam-Avibactam are developed and produced with the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and reliability. Our integrated capabilities enable us to consistently deliver such critical formulations in line with global quality benchmarks.”

The product is manufactured at AKUMS’ injectable facility in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, designed to meet regulatory standards for sterile formulations. The development is supported by the company’s Penem facility, built to handle high-potency and antibiotic formulations.

The therapy is intended for use in critical care settings, where delays or suboptimal treatment can impact patient outcomes. Clinical evidence indicates that the combination is tolerated, with no major treatment-related adverse events reported, supporting its use in managing multidrug-resistant infections. The company continues to expand access to pharmaceutical formulations through its research and manufacturing capabilities.