Venus Remedies launches Venus Global Fulfillment Center to enhance global supply chain

Venus Remedies, one of the world’s top 10 fixed-dosage injectable manufacturers, has inaugurated its Venus Global Fulfillment Center (VGFC). The facility spans 132,000 square feet with a built-up area of 66,000 square feet and is designed to enhance the company’s global logistics and supply chain capabilities.

The VGFC meets international standards including WHO GDP, EU GMP, PAHO, CDSCO, GDP AEO, and ISO certifications, ensuring product integrity, quality compliance, and timely access to medicines across regulated and semi-regulated markets.

The centre can process up to 10,000 orders per day across B2B and B2C channels, with current utilisation at approximately 30,000 orders per month. It features temperature-controlled storage, RFID and barcode-based tracking, and automated sorting and retrieval systems. VGFC has capacity for over 5,000 pallets and storage for more than 50 million product units.

“The VGFC represents a strategic advancement in our global supply framework,” said Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre. “It enhances our responsiveness to urgent healthcare needs and supports uninterrupted patient access across over 100 countries.”

Aditi K. Chaudhary, President, International Business, Venus Remedies, said, “Every process within VGFC has been designed for speed, transparency, and consistency. From inventory management to final dispatch, the focus is on ensuring that every shipment meets the highest benchmarks of quality and reliability.”

Peeyush Jain, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Supply Chain, Venus Remedies, added, “The VGFC is built to bring greater resilience and agility to our global supply chain. By combining automation with skilled human oversight, we can process large order volumes with high precision while maintaining full regulatory compliance. This facility strengthens our ability to anticipate and respond to market needs efficiently, ensuring that critical medicines reach patients on time, every time.”

The facility supports Venus Remedies’ sustainability objectives, integrating energy-efficient HVAC systems, rainwater harvesting, waste management through authorised partners, and eco-conscious logistics practices.

With VGFC, Venus Remedies aims to strengthen its services in critical care, oncology, and antimicrobial markets worldwide, supporting its vision to deliver safe, high-quality medicines with operational excellence and global reliability.