Pharma Connect 2025 explores HVAC innovation and compliance in pharma manufacturing

ISHRAE Mumbai Chapter’s flagship event, Pharma Connect 2025, concluded at iLeaf Grand Banquets, Vashi, with over 300 delegates from the pharmaceutical, HVAC, and regulatory sectors in attendance. Themed “Breathing Life into Pharma: Mastering Air Conditioning for a Transformative Future,” the one-day event explored how HVAC systems are shaping pharmaceutical manufacturing by supporting compliance, innovation, and sustainability.

The program began with the National Anthem and a Lamp Lighting Ceremony, followed by a Welcome Address from Jayant K. Patekar, President, ISHRAE Mumbai Chapter. In his address, Patekar said air conditioning in pharmaceutical manufacturing “is not about comfort but about commitment — a commitment to quality, compliance, safety, and patient well-being.” He added that Pharma Connect “serves as a platform where technology meets regulation, engineering meets innovation, and sustainability becomes a shared responsibility.” Chief Guest Rohit Rathod, Assistant Commissioner – FDA Maharashtra, and National Presidential Member Chandrashekhar attended the event.

The program featured expert sessions and panel discussions on technical topics critical to the pharmaceutical ecosystem, including Regulatory Compliance & Deviation Management by Atul Shirgaonkar, Insight Systems Inc.; Advanced Airside Solutions by Nilesh Patil, Zeco Aircon Ltd.; Next-Gen AHU Technology by Mitul Gandhi, VTS; Chiller Retrofit for Sustainable Pharma Operations by Voltas ; Contamination Control Strategy (Rev EU Annex 1) by Kishor Datar, Technolutions Projects; Human Error in Pharma Operations by Narendra Deshpande, Pharma EduVerse; Automation, Data Integrity & 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance by Sandeep Rathi, Sierra Instrumentation & Controls; and Innovative Piping, Insulation & Sorption Technologies by industry experts.

Two panel discussions addressed Pharmaceutical HVAC: Critical Requirements & Challenges, moderated by Kishor Datar with experts from Alkem Laboratories, Voltas, and CCSI, and Charting the Future of Pharma in India, moderated by Gautam Baliga with leaders from Lupin Ltd., Serum Institute, Spectrum Pharmatech, and Network Techlab.

The ISHRAE Advocacy Team coordinated participation from FDA, IDMA, IPA, and SPER, with Express Pharma as the exclusive media partner. The event concluded with an Awards and Networking Ceremony recognising industry contributions and facilitating partnerships. Pharma Connect 2025 was conceptualised and executed under Ravi Shah (Convenor), Roshan D’Souza (Program Chair), Atit Sharma (Advocacy Chair), and Amey Chaudhari (Membership Chair), guided by Kishor Datar, Gautam Baliga, and Mukesh Suthar (President-Elect), with back-office coordination by Harshavandana Tare.

“HVAC is central to product safety, quality, and compliance in pharma manufacturing,” said Mukesh Suthar, President-Elect, ISHRAE Mumbai Chapter. “Pharma Connect 2025 demonstrates how innovation and regulation can come together to build a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable pharma ecosystem.” The event reinforced ISHRAE Mumbai Chapter’s focus on advancing technical expertise, collaboration, and sustainability in HVAC and pharmaceutical sectors as India continues to grow as a global pharmaceutical hub.