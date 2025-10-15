NIT Rourkela develops eco-friendly zinc oxide nanoparticles to combat antimicrobial resistance

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have used extracts from medicinal plants to produce antibacterial agents that are environmentally safe and effective. The study addresses antimicrobial resistance caused by overuse of traditional antibiotics, which has resulted in the rise of “superbugs” resistant to conventional treatments.

The research has been published in Surfaces and Interphases and co-authored by Prof. Suman Jha, Associate Professor, Department of Life Science, along with research scholars Kumari Subham, Sonali Jena, and Monalisha Ojha.

The study focuses on zinc oxide nanoparticles, which are extremely small, with tens of thousands capable of fitting across the width of a human hair. These nanoparticles damage bacterial cells by producing reactive molecules that stress and kill bacteria and by disrupting vital cellular processes. Conventional synthesis of these nanoparticles often involves harsh chemicals that can be toxic to humans and the environment.

To avoid toxic chemicals, the NIT Rourkela team used extracts from Marigold, Mango, and Eucalyptus leaves and petals to reduce zinc salts into zinc oxide nanocrystals coated with plant-derived compounds. These extracts serve multiple purposes: stabilising the nanoparticles through a herbal shield or phytocorona, controlling the release of zinc ions for steady antibacterial action, and providing inherent antibacterial properties from flavonoids, alkaloids, tannins, and phenolic compounds.

Prof Suman Jha said, “The green-synthesized zinc oxide nanoparticles with phyto-corona, as a sustainable and effective antimicrobial platform, offer a promising solution to combat antimicrobial resistance while leveraging the medicinal properties of surface-adsorbed plant-derived phytocompounds. This work is a step toward developing a new generation of green nanomaterials that can support sustainable healthcare systems. Our vision is to develop scalable, affordable, and environmentally safe antimicrobial materials that can be integrated into healthcare, sanitation, and food preservation applications. By harnessing India’s rich biodiversity and indigenous plant resources, we aim to create self-reliant innovations that contribute meaningfully to global health and sustainability goals.”

The extract-coated nanoparticles, particularly those made from marigold petals, were twice as effective at killing bacteria compared to chemically synthesised nanoparticles or plant extracts alone.

The use of indigenous plant extracts allows the technology to be easily scaled up. This approach promotes home-grown, sustainable solutions, reducing dependence on imported drugs and synthetic antibiotics.

By leveraging India’s biodiversity and indigenous knowledge, the research aligns with the Government of India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and supports building a Viksit Bharat through self-reliant, innovation-driven science.