Venus Foundation signs five-year MoU with Haryana Government

Venus Foundation—the CSR arm of Venus Remedies —has entered into a formal collaboration with the Government of Haryana to implement holistic development initiatives in selected government schools of Panchkula. The five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed with the School Education Department, outlines a shared commitment to fostering accessible, equitable, and future-ready learning environments.

The partnership will initially focus on two schools in Sector 19, Panchkula—Government Primary School and Government Senior Secondary School, with potential for broader scale-up across the region. Entirely funded and executed by Venus Foundation, the initiative will drive targeted upgrades across physical, technological, and academic dimensions of school infrastructure, in alignment with state education priorities and responsible corporate citizenship goals.

This collaboration complements the Government of Haryana’s broader education reform agenda, which includes implementing key national programmes such as Samagra Shiksha—a centrally sponsored scheme focused on improving school infrastructure, digital learning, and inclusive education—and state-led initiatives like Saksham Haryana, which emphasises learning outcomes and remedial support through data-driven academic interventions. While independently executed, the MoU supports these shared priorities by enabling smart classrooms, computer labs, solar infrastructure, skilling programmes, and community-led engagement. These efforts also align with the broader vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which calls for holistic, future-ready, and sustainable learning ecosystems.

Under the agreement, the Foundation will modernise sanitation facilities with a focus on gender-responsive infrastructure, including the construction of separate toilets for girls. Clean drinking water systems, including RO units and water coolers, will be installed to support student health and hygiene. Classrooms will undergo renovation to incorporate digital learning tools such as smart boards and interactive aids, while libraries and science and mathematics laboratories will be established to enrich the academic experience. Dedicated computer labs and learning spaces will also be created to strengthen digital literacy from an early stage.

The initiative further includes the development of playgrounds and indoor recreational spaces, landscaping, and the provision of solar panels to encourage environmental stewardship. Inclusive infrastructure for children with special needs will be integrated across facilities to promote equal access. The Foundation will also support the distribution of uniforms, hygiene kits, and educational materials to underprivileged students.

To ensure a nurturing and holistic ecosystem, the programme encompasses health and wellness camps, remedial learning sessions, life skills education, career counselling, and capacity-building workshops for teachers. These efforts are aimed at bridging learning gaps and fostering all-round development.

The Government of Haryana, through the School Education Department, will facilitate coordination with school authorities and stakeholders, provide administrative permissions, and support joint planning of priority areas. Venus Foundation will bear all implementation costs and ensure compliance with quality and ethical standards in project execution. A Joint Steering Committee, comprising representatives from both sides, will be constituted to review project progress quarterly and make strategic recommendations.