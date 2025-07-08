Veeda Lifesciences invests in Mango Sciences to integrate AI into global clinical trial operations

Veeda Lifesciences, a global contract research organisation (CRO), has announced an investment in Mango Sciences, a Boston-based healthcare AI and data company. The investment is part of Veeda’s strategy to integrate artificial intelligence into its clinical trial operations, with a focus on improving patient recruitment, trial efficiency, and diversity across global markets.

Through this partnership, Veeda will leverage Mango Sciences’ AI platform, Querent, to automate patient identification, streamline trial processes, and expand reach across Europe. The Querent platform uses advanced data analytics to support diverse and representative patient selection, with the aim of aligning trial outcomes more closely with regulatory and industry expectations.

Dr Mahesh Bhalgat, Group CEO and Managing Director, Veeda Clinical Research Limited, said, “Our partnership will transform Veeda into an AI-driven oncology drug development organisation, meeting the growing demand for diversity in clinical trials, which is in line with the expectations of regulators and pharmaceutical companies. We will be one of only a few CROs focused in Oncology with access to this proprietary technology.”

As part of its ongoing digital transformation efforts, Veeda plans to use the AI-powered platform to enhance its clinical trial workflows by improving data management, trial design, patient matching, and real-time monitoring. The platform is expected to contribute to reduced timelines and operational costs while supporting a broader representation of non-Caucasian populations in clinical studies.

Dr Mohit Misra, Founder and CEO of Mango Sciences, said, “We are integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative-AI into Querent to drive operational efficiencies and improve real-world evidence, ultimately identifying the right drug for the right patient.”