ACG appoints Nikhil Kulkarni as Group CEO of Engineering division

ACG Engineering, a division of ACG, has announced the appointment of Nikhil Kulkarni as Group Chief Executive Officer. Kulkarni will lead the strategic direction and operations of the division from the company’s Pune office. In his new role, he will report to Karan Singh, Managing Director, ACG.

Kulkarni brings over 20 years of experience in the automotive sector, with expertise in global product strategy, business development, profit and loss management, and end-to-end product lifecycle execution. He has worked across India, the United States, Europe, and China, holding senior positions at Tata Autocomp Hendrickson Suspension Pvt. Ltd., Minda Corporation Ltd., Faurecia Clean Mobility (FORVIA), and Stoneridge Inc.

He has led strategic initiatives across various technologies and products, including power electronics, emissions systems, safety features, fuel economy solutions, and driver information systems for commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and two- and three-wheeler platforms.

Kulkarni holds a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Cincinnati, USA, and a Bachelor’s degree in Production Engineering from Shivaji University, India. He is also a certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt and Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) professional.

Commenting on the appointment, Karan Singh said, “We are excited to welcome Nikhil to the ACG family. His vast international experience and strong leadership track record make him the ideal choice to steer ACG Engineering into its next phase of growth. His background in the automotive industry adds a unique and valuable perspective that will help us enhance our innovation and deliver sustainable solutions to our customers globally.”

Nikhil Kulkarni stated, “I am delighted to join ACG at such a pivotal time for the business. I look forward to working with the ACG Engineering and management teams and collaborating with our partners to strengthen our offering and deliver on our commitment to provide access to good medicine and create a healthier world.”