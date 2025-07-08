Express Pharma

Fette Compacting India and Goa College of Pharmacy join hands to upskill Goa pharma students

Fette Compacting India and Goa College of Pharmacy sign MoU to provide hands-on training and digital certification in tablet production for pharmacy students in Goa

By EP News Bureau
(L - R): Dinesh Arumughan (Director – Customer Support, Fette Compacting India), Gopalkrishna Rao (Principal, Goa College of Pharmacy), Ashok Gourish (Managing Director, Fette Compacting India) & Mahesh Gurusinghania (Visiting Faculty, Goa College of Pharmacy)
Fette Compacting India, a global leader in tablet  production technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with  Goa College of Pharmacy to upskill students and prepare them for careers in the  pharmaceutical industry. The agreement was signed at Goa College of  Pharmacy’s campus in Panaji by Ashok Gourish, Managing Director of Fette Compacting India, and Dr Gopalkrishna Rao, Principal of Goa College of  Pharmacy. 

The collaboration will provide 3rd and 4th-year Bachelor of Pharmacy and 1st and 2nd year Master of Pharmacy students with access to Fette Compacting’s digital training  platform alva, where they will complete structured learning modules in tablet production and receive certifications. In addition, students will visit Fette Compacting India’s state of-the-art Competence Center in Goa each quarter for hands-on training on high-end  tablet presses, supported by a dedicated Quality Control lab. 

Gourish remarked, “This MoU is a step forward in developing a future-ready  workforce for the pharmaceutical industry in Goa. We are proud to support students  with real-world learning opportunities and global exposure, which align with our mission  Together – for quality of life.” Dr. Rao added, “This collaboration reflects Goa College  of Pharmacy’s ongoing efforts to stay aligned with industry needs and equip our  students with the tools to succeed in a rapidly evolving sector.” 

In addition to training and knowledge exchange, the partnership includes the potential  for collaborative and sponsored projects, providing a platform for students and faculty  to engage in applied research and innovation in pharmaceutical technology.

