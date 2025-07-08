Fette Compacting India and Goa College of Pharmacy join hands to upskill Goa pharma students

Fette Compacting India, a global leader in tablet production technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Goa College of Pharmacy to upskill students and prepare them for careers in the pharmaceutical industry. The agreement was signed at Goa College of Pharmacy’s campus in Panaji by Ashok Gourish, Managing Director of Fette Compacting India, and Dr Gopalkrishna Rao, Principal of Goa College of Pharmacy.

The collaboration will provide 3rd and 4th-year Bachelor of Pharmacy and 1st and 2nd year Master of Pharmacy students with access to Fette Compacting’s digital training platform alva, where they will complete structured learning modules in tablet production and receive certifications. In addition, students will visit Fette Compacting India’s state of-the-art Competence Center in Goa each quarter for hands-on training on high-end tablet presses, supported by a dedicated Quality Control lab.

Gourish remarked, “This MoU is a step forward in developing a future-ready workforce for the pharmaceutical industry in Goa. We are proud to support students with real-world learning opportunities and global exposure, which align with our mission Together – for quality of life.” Dr. Rao added, “This collaboration reflects Goa College of Pharmacy’s ongoing efforts to stay aligned with industry needs and equip our students with the tools to succeed in a rapidly evolving sector.”

In addition to training and knowledge exchange, the partnership includes the potential for collaborative and sponsored projects, providing a platform for students and faculty to engage in applied research and innovation in pharmaceutical technology.