Uttar Pradesh gears up to showcase pharma investment opportunities at Pharma Conclave 1.0 

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) and Invest UP will co-host “Pharma Conclave 1.0: Investment Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh” on February 3, 2026, at Hotel Taj Mahal, Lucknow. The conclave aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing hub, supported by robust infrastructure, a vast consumer market, and forward-looking, investor-friendly policies.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the conclave and outline the state’s transparent, secure, and investor-friendly governance framework. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda; Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak along with other ministers will also be present.

Guided by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a remarkable transformation in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector over the past eight and a half years. As India’s largest healthcare consumer market, we are committed to strengthening domestic manufacturing through world-class initiatives such as the Medical Device Park in the Yamuna region and the Bulk Drug Pharma Park in Lalitpur. These efforts embody our resolve to move beyond ‘Make in India’ towards ‘Make for the World,’ ensuring affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare for millions,” as said by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Senior leadership from leading pharmaceutical companies will participate in Pharma Conclave 1.0, including Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman, Sun Pharma; Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman, Zydus Pharma; Ramesh Juneja, Chairman, Mankind Pharma; Dr. Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s; and Jinal Mehta, Vice Chairman, Torrent. These industry leaders will take part in focused discussions on sectoral growth and investment opportunities.

Complementing this participation, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), the largest pharmaceutical association in the country, is partnering in the conclave. Other leading industry bodies, namely the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India (BDMAI), Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), and the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE), are also joining, underscoring the collective commitment to advancing Uttar Pradesh as a premier destination for pharmaceutical and medical device investments.

Aligned with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to build a USD 1 trillion economy, the conclave will bring together key stakeholders from the pharmaceutical sector and attract leading domestic and global investors across manufacturing, research, innovation, and allied segments.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the country and is poised to emerge as a major manufacturing hub, supported by a comprehensive and investor-friendly policy framework. Under the UP Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry Policy 2023, investors are eligible for incentives such as a 15 percent capital subsidy, 100 percent exemption on stamp duty, and a full waiver of electricity duty. These benefits are further reinforced by enabling policies including the UP FDI/FCI and Fortune Global 500 and Fortune India 500 Investment Promotion Policy 2023, the UP Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2022, and the Global Capability Centres Policy 2024, creating a business-friendly ecosystem for both multinational and domestic companies.

The conclave will also highlight key infrastructure projects such as the upcoming bulk drug park in Lalitpur and the medical device park in Greater Noida, both advancing at a rapid pace. Uttar Pradesh offers a strong education and research ecosystem, with over 82 medical colleges, more than 450 pharmaceutical colleges, and premier institutions such as the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Raebareli; King George’s Medical University; Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences; IIT Kanpur; and IIT BHU, ensuring a steady pipeline of industry-ready skilled manpower.

Ease of doing business remains a major strength of the state, supported by Nivesh Mitra, one of India’s largest single-window clearance systems, which facilitates projects from application to commissioning. The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration plays a facilitative role in ensuring timely approvals and regulatory support. The state also offers one of the largest banks of ready-to-move industrial land for immediate project implementation. With a consumer base of over 25 crore people and around 56 percent of the population in the working-age group, Uttar Pradesh offers a strong demographic and market advantage.

With an expanding network of 13 expressways and 21 airports, including the upcoming Jewar International Airport, Uttar Pradesh offers seamless connectivity to domestic and global markets. The conclave is expected to witness the signing of MoUs worth thousands of crores, catalyse new investments, generate employment, and further strengthen India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem.