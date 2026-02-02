Lupin and TB Alliance collaborate to advance Telacebec for treatment of TB and other mycobacterial diseases

Lupin announced a strategic collaboration with TB Alliance, a nonprofit drug developer, to advance the clinical development and commercialisation of the investigational drug Telacebec (formerly known as Q203), for the treatment of multiple mycobacterial diseases including tuberculosis (TB), leprosy, and buruli ulcer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin and TB Alliance will collaborate to support the clinical development and commercialisation of Telacebec, to provide advanced treatment options for patients affected by these diseases. TB Alliance will continue to lead the development process, while Lupin will provide its expertise in global manufacturing, regulatory affairs, and supply chain to ensure global access to Telacebec.

“This collaboration with TB Alliance underscores Lupin’s enduring commitment to improving patient outcomes in areas of significant unmet medical need,” said Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO, and Head of IT and API Plus SBU, Lupin. “By leveraging our manufacturing scale and global distribution capabilities alongside TB Alliance’s deep expertise in drug development, we aim to enable timely and equitable access to Telacebec and contribute meaningfully to the global fight against tuberculosis, leprosy, and Buruli ulcer.”

“Telacebec represents the kind of scientific innovation that has the potential to transform treatment for diseases that have long been neglected,” said Mel Spigelman, MD, President and CEO, TB Alliance. “By partnering with Lupin, we are combining deep scientific expertise with global Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls and access capabilities to help move this promising compound forward as quickly and responsibly as possible, with the ultimate goal of delivering better treatment options to people affected by tuberculosis, leprosy, and Buruli ulcer around the world.”