USV launches Xenia: Empagliflozin and its combinations for diabetes care in India

USV, an Indian multinational healthcare company, has launched Xenia (Empagliflozin and its combinations), a leading SGLT2 inhibitor, for glycemic control, heart failure and chronic kidney care in people with type 2 diabetes.

USV has introduced Xenia (Empagliflozin 10 mg & 25 mg), Xenia M (Empagliflozin 12.5 mg + Metformin 500 mg IR / 1000 mg ER), and Xenia ST (Empagliflozin 25 mg + Sitagliptin 100 mg). These combinations offer flexible dosing, reduced pill burden, and improved access to modern therapy, enabling early treatment to reduce diabetes complications and mortality.

Commenting on the launch, Prashant Tewari, Managing Director, USV said, “India has over 101 million people with Type 2 diabetes and 136 million with prediabetes. With Xenia, we aim to expand access to modern diabetes care.”

With the loss of exclusivity, Empagliflozin and its combinations are now available at one-fifth the cost, enhancing affordability. USV’s extensive reach across metros, Tier I, II and III cities, corporate hospitals, and e-pharmacies ensures Xenia’s accessibility nationwide, including rural areas.