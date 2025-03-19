Supriya Lifescience expands solar power capacity with 5 MWp facility in Maharashtra

Supriya Lifescience, a cGMP-compliant company with an established presence in API manufacturing, has expanded its renewable energy initiatives with the inauguration of a 5 MWp solar power facility in Nanded District, Maharashtra. The project was inaugurated by Dr Satish Wagh, Chairman and Whole Time Director, Supriya Lifescience, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint.

The addition of the Nanded solar facility increases Supriya Lifescience’s total installed solar capacity to 9.85 MWp, up from 4.85 MWp across existing solar projects in Solapur District, Maharashtra. These installations contribute to reducing dependence on fossil fuels and support India’s broader climate goals by fostering a cleaner energy system.

“Embracing renewable energy is not just a strategic business decision but also a commitment to a greener future,” said Dr Satish Wagh. “Our solar power investments are integral to our vision of sustainable growth and reducing environmental impact.”

The solar project was executed in collaboration with Enrich Energy Pvt. Ltd., a renewable energy solutions provider. The integration of solar energy into Supriya Lifescience’s operations is part of the company’s broader focus on sustainability and energy efficiency in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

By aligning with global best practices in energy conservation, Supriya Lifescience aims to contribute to India’s renewable energy targets and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through solar power adoption.