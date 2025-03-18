Cipla, Formosa sign multi-regional licensing deal for Clobetasol Suspension

Cipla announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Taiwan-based Formosa Pharmaceuticals for the commercialisation of clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05 per cent (APP13007). Under this agreement, Cipla has exclusive rights to market the innovative treatment for post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery across 11 countries such as India, South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Myanmar, Kenya, Nigeria, Argentina, and Colombia.

APP13007 is a novel, patent protected and USFDA approved ophthalmic product. It offers a convenient twice-daily dosing regimen for 14 days without tapering, providing rapid and sustained relief from inflammation and pain. This new steroid represents a significant advancement in the ophthalmic market, extending notable patient benefits.

Cipla’s ophthalmology division is focused on developing therapies and technologies for glaucoma, dry eye disease, ocular infections, and retinal diseases. The strategic licensing agreement with Formosa Pharmaceuticals includes upfront payments, royalty milestones, and additional value-driven considerations throughout its term.