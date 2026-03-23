USV launches “usema” to address India’s metabolic health burden

USV Private, an Indian multinational healthcare company and a leader in diabetes care, announced the launch of usema, in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. Amongst India’s first DCGI-approved injectable semaglutide, usema is designed for the management of Type 2 Diabetes and associated metabolic health challenges. This launch comes as India faces an escalating diabetes burden, with over 100 million people currently living with diabetes.

Manufactured in India to the highest global quality standards, usema ensures bioequivalence with the innovator molecule. Backed by integrated manufacturing, cold-chain assurance, and proven safety and efficacy, usema reinforces USV’s commitment to delivering accessible, world-class therapies—hitherto available to a select few—thereby democratizing metabolic care.

Prashant Tewari, Managing Director of USV said, “The launch of usema reaffirms our commitment to improving metabolic health in India. This therapy aligns with our broader goal of providing affordable, effective solutions for people living with Type 2 Diabetes and addressing associated comorbid conditions. Our focus remains on improving health outcomes and ensuring accessibility for patients nationwide.”

Building on its strong leadership, USV is a trusted leader in India’s oral anti-diabetes and cardiac segments. The launch of usema, alongside flagship therapies like Ecosprin and Glycomet, strengthens this leadership. Additionally, USV’s recent acquisition of Wellbeing Nutrition strengthens its position in the nutraceutical wellness segment.

With a deep understanding of patients’ and therapy needs, coupled with expertise in market dynamics, USV continues to drive strategic transformation in diabetes care.