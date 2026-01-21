USFDA approval and continuous manufacturing adoption mark breakthrough year for STEER World in pharma

STEER World, the global leader in advanced materials engineering, today announced that 2025 marked the full-scale commercial validation of its proprietary technologies and deep-tech platforms across energy and life sciences. From enabling USFDA approval for a critical HIV therapy to clearing the path for India’s Compressed Biogas (CBG) mission, STEER’s engineering platforms have moved from the “innovation phase” to “real-world deployment across highly regulated and infrastructure-intensive sectors.”

As India accelerates its transition towards cleaner energy, STEER World’s proprietary technology for conditioning agricultural crop residue has emerged as a critical enabler for efficient and scalable compressed biogas production. Addressing long-standing challenges such as feedstock inconsistency and process inefficiencies, the solution is witnessing rapid adoption across multiple bioenergy projects in India.

By March 2026, STEER World’s technology is expected to have enabled more than 50 compressed biogas plants across India, collectively supporting a gas production capacity of over 1,000 tonnes per day, strengthening the commercial viability of crop-residue-based bioenergy.

In another significant global milestone, STEERLife, the life sciences division of STEER World, played a pivotal role in enabling Bionpharma to secure approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for generic Etravirine tablets, a critical second-line therapy for HIV/AIDS. Developed using STEERLife’s proprietary, solvent-free FragMelt continuous processing platform, the approval addressed complex formulation challenges associated with heat- and shear-sensitive APIs, enabling a stable, scalable, and regulatory-compliant product for the US market.

The milestone reinforces India’s growing influence in advanced and sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing while expanding access to high-quality, affordable HIV treatment globally.

Further strengthening its leadership in pharmaceutical manufacturing innovation, STEER World’s patented Integraal Continuous Granulation System also achieved commercial adoption during the year, marked by a landmark agreement with a global pharmaceutical company for the development and commercial manufacture of seven commonly prescribed drugs. Long advocated by regulators and industry leaders, continuous manufacturing represents a fundamental shift away from traditional batch processes, offering superior product consistency, higher efficiency, and stronger regulatory alignment. The Integraal platform also addresses long-standing industry and regulator expectations around scalable, robust, and future-ready drug manufacturing.

Further strengthening its healthcare footprint, STEERLife has made significant progress in building Contract Research Organisation capabilities focused on the development of potent and complex generic drugs, expanding STEER World’s presence across the pharmaceutical value chain.

Together, these milestones reflect a broader structural shift. Indian-origin deep-tech platforms are now moving beyond pilot-scale innovation to become globally deployed, commercially validated solutions across energy transition, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing.

Commenting on the year’s achievements, Nitin Gupta, Global CEO & Executive Director, STEER World said, “2025 marks the moment our engineering platforms moved from the lab into the core of global supply chains. We are not just building machinery; we are demonstrating that Indian deep-tech can address some of the world’s most persistent industrial challenges, whether that is making renewable energy commercially viable or transforming how life-saving medicines are manufactured. This represents a new benchmark for high-impact engineering.”

Indu Bhushan, CEO and Director of STEERLife, added, “The USFDA approval of Etravirine is a defining validation for continuous manufacturing in pharmaceuticals. By moving away from traditional batch processing to solvent-free, scalable platforms like FragMelt, we have shown that complex, critical therapies can be brought to market faster, with higher quality and greater sustainability. We are no longer just talking about the future of pharma; we are delivering it to patients today.”

As STEER World builds on these successes, the company is focused on scaling its technologies globally, strengthening cross-industry partnerships, and reinforcing India’s position as a source of high-impact industrial deep-tech innovation.