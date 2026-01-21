Lupin and Galenicum sign license and supply agreement for Semaglutide in 23 Countries

Lupin announced a licensing and supply agreement through its subsidiary Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA (LAHSA) with Galenicum Health, S.L.U. (Galenicum) for finished formulations of injectable Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

As per the agreement, Galenicum will oversee development, manufacturing and supply, while Lupin will handle regulatory submissions, approvals, and commercialisation and distribution of Semaglutide across 23 countries globally, including Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Lupin is well-positioned to expand its leadership in diabetes care and obesity beyond India with this Semaglutide partnership.

“Our partnership with Galenicum marks a strategic milestone in strengthening Lupin’s Semaglutide portfolio. As diabetes continues to escalate globally and obesity emerges as a major global health priority, Semaglutide stands out as a critical therapy. This collaboration enables us to capitalize on worldwide growth opportunities in the expanding GLP-1 market. With our extensive commercial presence across Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America we are positioned to scale access at the right moment – further reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective medicines and expanding access to Semaglutide for patients in these regions,” said Fabrice Egros, President, Corporate Development, Lupin.

Semaglutide is a generic form of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that helps regulate blood sugar and appetite. It is mainly prescribed for adults with Type 2 Diabetes, alongside diet and exercise, and is also used for long-term weight management in adults with obesity or overweight conditions.

“This partnership is a cornerstone of our strategy to scale high-impact volumes of Semaglutide globally. At Galenicum, we have invested heavily in our GLP-1 development pipeline to meet the surging demand for these life-changing therapies. Our goal is clear: to be a leader in the B2B GLP-1 space, providing our partners with the reliability, scale, competitiveness, and quality required to transform patient care worldwide,” said Joaquim Domingo, co-founder of Galenicum.