Upasana Kamineni Konidela appointed as Independent Director of Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences has announced the appointment of Upasana Kamineni Konidela as an Independent Director for the first term of five consecutive years with effect from November 29, 2022.

A company statement informed, “Through meticulous analysis of Upasana’s skill set, knowledge and experience in Healthcare and Philanthropy, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), recommended her appointment for the efficient functioning of the company with her expertise particularly in the areas of, Human Resources, Corporate Social Responsibility and Information Technology.”

Commenting on her appointment on the Board, Dr Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Lifesciences said, “With a proven track record in the healthcare industry, a strong background in driving business growth and a passion for innovation, Ms. Upasana Kamineni Konidela brings a diverse set of skills, fresh perspectives, and valuable insights. We look forward to her contributions and welcome new ideas to the Board.”

Commenting on her appointment, Konidela said, “I am looking forward to my association with an inclusive, customer-centric, dynamic global organisation. I’m optimistic that by pulling the right strategic levers, Zydus Lifesciences Limited will be able to continue to make meaningful differences in the life of consumers through quality healthcare solutions globally. As I take up this challenging yet exciting new role, we will carry on, in tune with the company’s vision of pursuing cutting-edge science for the benefit of society.”