Bharat Serums and Vaccines partners with Sir JJ School of Arts to illustrate wellness and wellbeing through art

Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) joined hands with Sir JJ School of Arts to bring to life, the concept of ‘wellness and good health’ through the medium of art. A group of twelve students, from the Fine Arts School, were chosen to showcase their ideas and create artworks centered around the theme.

Sanjiv Navangul, MD and CEO, BSV along with Vishwanath D Sabale, Dean, Sir JJ School of Arts, felicitated the artists.

Navangul said, “We are delighted to collaborate with one of India’s finest art colleges and engage with emerging artists to create artworks that reflect our brand commitment towards the good health of all and women’s health, in particular. Art is a unique and valuable form of creative expression of young minds that gave us a glimpse into the youth’s perspective on healthcare. We thank these budding artists for aptly depicting health and wellness on canvas and we look forward to more such engagements with creative minds”.

Vishwanath D Sabale, Dean, Sir JJ School of Arts said, “We express our gratitude to BSV for providing our students the opportunity to expand their thinking beyond the conventional and recreate their understanding of wellness through art”.