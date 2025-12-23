Union Minister highlights role of Arya Vaidya Sala in Swasth Bharat at ASK@62 Ayurveda seminar

Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Ayush and Health and Family Welfare of India, Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, said that institutions such as Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, will contribute to strengthening the vision of Swasth Bharat. Addressing the Padmabhushan Dr. P.K. Warrier Memorial Ayurveda Seminar ASK@62 through a virtual message, the minister referred to the role of traditional healthcare institutions in the government’s health initiative. He stated that the charitable hospital of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala has treated more than 20 million patients over the last 10 years by integrating Ayurveda with modern medicine.

The 62nd edition of ASK@62 was organised by Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala at the India International Centre, New Delhi. This marked the first time in 62 years that the seminar was held outside Kerala. The organisers stated that the decision aimed to convey unity among practitioners from North and South India and to support the global outreach of Ayurveda.

“The Ministry of AYUSH is continuously striving to ensure that all traditional systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, work together with modern medicine to play a significant role in realizing the vision of a ‘Swasth Bharat.’ In this direction, the contribution of Arya Vaidya Sala is extremely inspiring. Arya Vaidya Sala has made invaluable contributions to Ayurvedic medicine, research, and education over the past 125 years. The institution has been preserving and promoting ancient Ayurvedic knowledge while integrating it with modern scientific approaches, enhancing the global prestige of India’s traditional medicine system. Its efforts in providing accessible, safe, and effective Ayurvedic healthcare services to the public have been commendable,” the minister said.

Dr. P.M. Varier, Managing Trustee and Chief Physician, Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, said, “This is the first time in 62 years we have brought our Ayurveda Seminar out of Kerala to Delhi, the capital of India, to send a message of unity among the Ayurvedic fraternity of North and South. North or South, Ayurveda is one; we must join hands for the growth, glory, and globalisation of Ayurveda, ensuring the roots of tradition with science reach every human being.”

The seminar was inaugurated by Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya, Advisor, Ministry of Ayush, in the presence of Shri K. Harikumar, Chief Executive Officer, Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal; Dr. P.M. Varier, Managing Trustee and Chief Physician, Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal; Dr. A. Raghu, Advisor (Ay.), Ministry of Ayush; Dr. Vandana Siroha, Director, Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, Delhi; Dr. Raghuram Ayyagiri, Registrar, Delhi Bharathiya Chikitsa Parishad; and Dr. P. Ramkumar, Trustee and Factory Manager, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala.

Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya said, “We have formed the AYUSH Export Promotion Council to promote Ayurveda products and services globally. More than 25 countries have recognised Ayurveda, and just three days ago at the second WHO Global Summit, almost 100 countries participated and agreed to promote traditional medicine, especially Ayurveda and Yoga.” He also referred to estimates projecting Ayurveda to reach $76.91 billion by 2030.

K. Harikumar, Chief Executive Officer, Arya Vaidya Sala, said, “Our charitable hospital has treated more than 20 million patients in the last 10 years, providing free treatment, meals, accommodation, and medicines. We treat more than 18 lakh patients through Ayurveda every year across India. When you talk about Ayurveda, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala is the first name that pops up in people’s minds because we stand for authentic Ayurveda.”

The event also included the silver jubilee celebration of Arya Vaidya Sala’s Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Centre in the Delhi-NCR region, marking 25 years of service. The ceremony marked 25 years of Ayurveda-based care to patients. Former Ambassador Prof. Venu Rajamony inaugurated the silver jubilee celebration in the presence of Dr. P.M. Varier; Padmabhushan Vd. Devendra Triguna, President, All India Ayurvedic Congress; Shri K. Raghunath, President, Delhi Malayali Association; Dr. Sujith S. Warrier, Trustee and Factory Manager, Arya Vaidya Sala; Dr. Prasanth P., Superintendent and Senior Medical Officer, AH&RC Delhi, Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal; and Dr. Jithesh M.K., Senior Medical Officer, Quality Assurance, Arya Vaidya Sala.