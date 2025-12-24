Avantor appoints Gladys Wang as VP, Bioprocessing Commercial for AMEA

Avantor, a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, announced the appointment of Gladys Wang as Vice President, Bioprocessing Commercial for Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA).

With over twenty years of experience in life sciences and commercial leadership, Wang will oversee Avantor’s business expansion in the AMEA region, enhance customer success initiatives, and drive the development of strategic partnerships throughout the bioprocessing ecosystem.

Based in Singapore, Wang has extensive experience collaborating with biopharma manufacturers, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and key opinion leaders. She is recognised for her expertise in delivering business results through customer-centric strategies, operational excellence, and cross-market collaboration.

Before joining Avantor, Wang held senior leadership roles at top life sciences organisations, including Head of Global Strategic Accounts APAC and Senior Director for Bioprocessing South Asia & Oceania. She played a key role in accelerating Asia-Pacific expansion, delivering business growth through disciplined market-entry strategy.

“The Asia, Middle East and Africa region is full of potential, and being part of a team that partners so closely with customers to advance innovation and strengthen manufacturing capabilities is truly motivating. The focus ahead will be on deepening collaboration, enhancing customer experience, and empowering teams to deliver meaningful impact across the bioprocessing value chain. Contributing to Avantor’s continued growth and supporting customers in reaching their scientific and operational objectives is an exciting prospect,” said Gladys Wang, Vice President, Bioprocessing Commercial, Asia, Middle East & Africa.

Wang holds a Master’s degree in Biology from National Taiwan University and has completed executive programs at INSEAD and Stanford University, specialising in strategic transformation and innovation.

With her experience and commitment to talent development, Wang will further strengthen Avantor’s position as a partner for bioprocessing customers across the AMEA region.