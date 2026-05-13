Agilent and Veeda Lifesciences launch Joint Analytical Center of Excellence to accelerate GLP‑1, complex biologics development services

Agilent Technologies, a global leader in analytical and laboratory solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Veeda Lifesciences to strengthen regulatory‑aligned analytical and bioanalytical workflows supporting biopharma development, as GLP‑1 and other complex therapeutic modalities continue to advance rapidly through global pipelines.

The collaboration brings together Agilent’s expertise in analytical workflow development with Veeda’s established bioanalytical, clinical research and regulatory capabilities, with the objective of enabling high‑quality, inspection‑ready analytical data across early development, clinical, and manufacturing stages. Together, the two organizations aim to support biopharma companies navigating increasingly complex regulatory and data expectations for next‑generation therapies.

Central to the collaboration is the establishment of a joint Center of Excellence (CoE) at Veeda’s biopharma facility in Bengaluru. Designed as a scalable analytics and regulatory‑readiness hub, the CoE will focus on the development and validation of end‑to‑end analytical workflows. The CoE will address the growing analytical demands associated with next‑generation therapies, including GLP‑1 based drugs – where sensitivity, throughput, and data integrity are critical to support regulatory confidence and program progression.

“As GLP‑1 and other complex therapies move rapidly through development, the need for robust, regulatory‑aligned analytics becomes increasingly critical,” said Nandakumar Kalathil, Country General Manager, Agilent India. “Through our collaboration with Veeda, we aim to support biopharma organizations with workflow‑driven analytical approaches that strengthen data quality, compliance, and confidence across the development lifecycle.”

“As Biopharma innovation accelerates across the region, the need for integrated, regulatory ready analytical ecosystems is becoming increasingly critical,” said Bharat Bhardwaj, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific, Agilent Technologies. “This collaboration between Agilent and Veeda Lifesciences reflects our commitment to enabling customers with advanced, scalable solutions that support confident decision-making across the drug development lifecycle, while Asia Pacific’s role as a hub for high quality- globally relevant biopharma research.”

“Biopharma companies today require analytical capabilities that are inspection‑ready from the outset,” said Mr. Binoy Gardi, Group CEO and Managing Director, Veeda Lifesciences. “By collaborating with Agilent, we are strengthening our ability to deliver integrated, regulatory‑aligned analytical workflows that support faster decision‑making and smoother progression from early development through clinical and manufacturing stages.”

Dr Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Biopharma at Veeda Lifesciences, added, “This expansion of our service portfolio establishes an advanced, technology‑driven platform for the structural analytical characterization of complex biologics—including peptides (GLP-1), monoclonal antibodies, antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) and other therapeutic proteins. Built on Veeda’s established capabilities in in depth proteomics, glycoproteomic and process‑related impurities analysis, and leveraging Agilent’s high-end Mass Spectrometry, this creates an integrated, regulatory‑aligned analytical ecosystem under one roof.”

By combining Agilent’s high-performance mass spectrometry with Veeda’s integrated bioanalytical and clinical research infrastructure, the partnership aims to extend services to sponsors across an expanding range of next-generation modalities with consistent, inspection-ready datasets. The initiative underscores Agilent and Veeda’s commitment to expand India’s high-end biopharma research infrastructure, while reinforcing India’s role as a trusted destination for advanced, globally aligned biopharma development.