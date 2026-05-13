Lilly launches Lormalzi for treatment of early symptomatic Alzheimer’s Disease in India

Eli Lilly and Company (India) announced the launch of Lormalzi (donanemab, 350 mg/20 mL IV vial) in India, following marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease with mild cognitive impairment or those in the mild dementia stage of disease. Lormalzi is the first and only once‑monthly amyloid plaque‑targeting therapy, with clinical evidence demonstrating the potential for treatment optimisation based on amyloid reduction.

Amyloid is a protein produced naturally in the body that can clump together to create amyloid plaques. The excessive buildup of amyloid plaques in the brain may lead to memory and thinking issues associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Lormalzi, a prescription only drug, can help the body remove the excessive buildup of amyloid plaques and slow the decline that may diminish people’s cognitive ability.

“For 35 years, Lilly has been a global pioneer advancing research of therapies and diagnostics for people with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Eli Lilly and Company (India). “Alzheimer’s is a complex, progressive condition that places a significant emotional, clinical, and societal burden on patients, caregivers, and healthcare systems. The launch of Lormalzi in India reflects our longstanding commitment to advancing innovation and supporting evidence-based intervention for people living with Alzheimer’s disease in India. We are committed to strengthening patient access by collaborating closely with stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem, including industry, government, payers, healthcare systems, and advocacy organisations, to raise awareness and address barriers to diagnosis and treatment.”

“Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that significantly impacts memory and cognitive abilities and decades of research have highlighted the importance of intervening early in the disease continuum,” said Rahul Kapur, Senior Director, Medical, Eli Lilly and Company (India). “Approximately one-third of patients in early symptomatic stages of the disease will progress to more advanced clinical stages within one year, highlighting the need to address key drivers of disease progression. Lormalzi is supported by robust clinical evidence targeting amyloid pathology, a key feature of the disease process. Its availability in India represents an important step forward in advancing evidence-based care for eligible patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. Early diagnosis, supported by appropriate patient assessment, remains central to enabling informed, evidence led treatment decisions.”

India is facing a rapidly growing Alzheimer’s disease burden driven by population aging, low awareness, and delayed diagnosis. Dementia currently affects approximately 8.8 million people in India, with Alzheimer’s disease accounting for the majority of cases, and this number is projected to nearly double to ~16.9 million by 2036, posing a significant public health and economic challenge. Globally, the number of people living with dementia is projected to triple to 152 million by 2050. Dementia already costs the Indian economy over approximately ₹28,300 crore annually, a burden expected to rise substantially with increasing prevalence and longer life expectancy.

Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease can enable timely access to appropriate interventions, supporting better symptom management, improved quality of life, and more favourable long-term outcomes. It can also help reduce the economic and social burden of the disease, as research indicates that delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s dementia by two years may lower caregiving needs and significantly reduce care costs.