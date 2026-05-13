India is now well-positioned to introduce a limited, risk-calibrated patent-term extension (PTE) mechanism tailored to Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical formulation patents, as a policy response to significant delays in patent grant/refusal, protracted opposition proceedings, and evolving global practice such as that of the USPTO. Such a move would not dilute India’s flexibilities under TRIPS or its public-health-centric patent regime; instead, it would correct a structural imbalance that currently penalizes innovators who follow the “patent + regulatory review” pathway in India.

Uncontrolled delays diminish effective patent life

The influx of patent applications, more specifically those related to APIs and pharmaceutical formulations, in India has increased substantially over the last three decades. Though there has been increase in the manpower in patent office, the period required for grant or refused is still considerably longer.

In India, the statutory term of patent is 20 years from the filing date (Section 53 of the Patents Act, 1970), and the law does not currently provide for general patent-term extensions beyond this period. However, in practice, many pharmaceutical patents—especially on APIs and formulations—see substantial chunks of that 20-year life eroded by:

Long pendency between filing and grant (often 4–7 years or more in complex chemical or formulation cases);

Delayed opposition hearings and piecemeal decisions , where pre or post-grant oppositions can stretch for many years beyond the 12–18-month window envisaged in the Rules.

Patent becomes enforceable from the date of grant for infringement suits and damages. Patent applications before they are granted face a drawn-out pre-grant opposition and delayed grnats remarkably shrink the effective market-exclusivity window to a fraction of the 20-year term. This is particularly acute for high-value, API-linked or formulation-dependent assets, where the innovator invests heavily in registration, clinical-data-booking, and regulatory approvals only to face truncated patent protection.

How the developed world compensates for delays

Developed jurisdictions have long recognized that lengthy patent examinations/ prosecutions and long regulatory reviews of pharmaceutical inventions related to APIs and finished formulations squeeze the effective patent term, and they compensate via:

Patent Term Extension (PTE) or Patent Term Adjustment (PTA) systems (e.g., US Hatch-Waxman-style PTE for regulatory-review delays and PTA for USPTO-caused delays);

Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) in the EU, which can extend the term of a patent covering a medicinal product by up to 5 years, subject to clinical and regulatory-review-delay conditions.

In the US, USPTO-based PTA and PTE operate within the same 20-year framework but add back time lost to administrative or regulatory delays, provided the patentee meets strict filing and documentation criteria. India does not yet have an analogous mechanism, even though its generic-driven ecosystem already benefits from pre-grant-opposition flexibilities.

Why India is now in the right place to introduce PTE for APIs/formulations

Several factors indicate that India is structurally ready and policy-coherent to consider a narrow, API- and formulation-specific PTE trigger:

India already manages complex delay-correction mechanisms more specifically for pharmaceutical products India has a mature compulsory-license (CL) regime, a robust pre-grant opposition system, and a (still-maturing) post-grant-opposition-timeline framework. Though there exist CL provisions, CL provisions, a toothless tiger, are not ably supported by political will, absence and ambiguity in definition, interpretation and administration of legal provisions, infrastructure and lack of acknowledging legal necessity. CL provisions have not yielded meaningful benefits for India, owing to the absence of political will to introduce useful amendments, build the necessary data infrastructure, define and incorporate the concept of “medical emergency” into the law, and issue clear guidelines for handling CL-related litigation and interpreting what constitutes an emergency. The government has also never published a list of unworked patents. Since 1995 till ate only one CL case was worked to say so. It is because of neglect by industry, by political community and absence of public pressure. To further worsen the situation, The Patents (Amendment) Rules, 2024 , which came into effect on March 15, 2024, introduced significant relaxations to Form 27 (Statement of Working of Patents) in India. So CL provisions are as good as non-existent.

Introducing a delay-correction tool in the opposite direction—a PTE for patents genuinely delayed by the patent-office and regulatory-review bottlenecks—would bring the system into a more balanced, evidence-based position rather than a one-sidedly pro-generic stance. APIs and formulations are technically distinct from pure-process generics API-related patents and innovative formulation patents (e.g., controlled-release, combination-fixed-dose, or novel delivery-system patents) are closer in character to the kinds of “innovator-medicine” patents that PTE/SPC systems in the US and EU are designed to protect.

A PTE regime limited to API-covering or formulation-protecting patents (subject to strict eligibility criteria) would avoid creating a blanket monopolistic extension for every patent while still rewarding R&D-intensive segments. India’s delay-data can now be mapped and constrained Patent-office dashboards and the view documents on patent office website can be used to set quantitative thresholds for PTE eligibility.

This would prevent arbitrary or politically-charged extensions and keep the regime within TRIPS-consistent, rule-based bounds. India can align with global norms without copying them wholesale

India can adopt a hybrid model:

PTE-like add-on for regulatory-review and patent-office-caused delays;

Strict caps (e.g., maximum 5 years beyond the 20-year term, or a fraction of the actual delay);

Exclusion of product-only generics, trivial-formulation, or “evergreening”-type filings.

Such a model would keep India’s patent-regime closer to the USPTO’s practice in terms of delay-correction philosophy, while retaining India’s distinctive public-health-oriented safeguards.

What a “fit-for-India” PTE for APIs/formulations could look like

A practical, policy-defensible design would be:

Eligibility : Only patents covering an approved API or a therapeutically-innovative formulation (as validated by CDSCO or equivalent), and where the delay in grant or in post-grant-opposition decision exceeds a defined threshold (e.g., “X months beyond a benchmark pendency”).

Cap : Maximum extension of, say, 3–5 years, or a percentage of the actual delay, but never exceeding the statutory 20-year ceiling until the add-on.

Administration : A Patent-Office-driven scheme (modeled roughly on USPTO-PTE or EU-SPC) rather than a purely ministerial-discretion-based one, ensuring transparency, predictability, and appeal-rights.

Such a mechanism would:

Level the playing field for global innovators investing in India-specific registration and clinical-data-booking;

Discourage delay-tactics in opposition and examination, since the system would explicitly penalize (via PTE caps) unnecessary procedural protraction;

Signal India’s maturity as a patent-system-governance, placing it in line with best-practice jurisdictions without abandoning its TRIPS-plus-public-health posture.

Balancing innovation in Indian pharmaceutical industry and access to medicines

Critically, any PTE for API- and formulation-patents should be embedded within a broader IP-policy narrative that reaffirms India’s commitment to:

Compulsory licensing for public-health emergencies;

Robust pre-grant opposition and narrowly-drafted claims;

Strict eligibility filters for PTE, so that it does not become a tool for evergreening weak patents.

In this context, India is not seeking to “mirror the developed world” in every respect, but to adopt the useful, delay-correcting elements of systems like USPTO’s PTE where they make sense for India-specific realities. By doing so, India can simultaneously reward genuine R&D investment in APIs and innovative formulations and keep its patent-term-extension regime tightly calibrated, data-driven, and consistent with its public-health-centric trajectory.