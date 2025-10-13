Torrent Group’s UNM Foundation opens ‘Sankalan’ neuro rehab centre in Ahmedabad

Torrent Group-supported UNM Foundation has inaugurated a neuro rehabilitation centre named Sankalan in Ahmedabad. The facility spans 30,000 square feet and aims to serve patients from underprivileged sections of society, providing access to neuro rehabilitation care.

Sankalan follows a model that integrates multiple therapies and disciplines within a single framework for holistic treatment, recovery, and care. Neuro rehabilitation is a specialised therapy designed to help individuals recover from neurological ailments caused by dysfunctions of the brain that affect sensory and motor coordination. The process focuses on relearning and rewiring the brain to restore these functions.

The centre aims to create an environment where individuals with neurological conditions can regain mobility, communication, and cognitive skills, and reintegrate into community and work life.

The inauguration was attended by Mr Sudhir Mehta, Chairman Emeritus, Torrent Group, along with senior doctors and neurology experts. Dr Sagar Betai presented case studies of three patients and discussed outcomes of neuro rehabilitation, while Dr Vivek Misra gave a presentation on the role of non-invasive brain stimulation in neuro rehabilitation.

Dr Chaitanya Dutt, Head of Healthcare Initiatives, UNM Foundation, said, “Our objective at Sankalan is to comprehensively evaluate the issues that need to be addressed in order to restore as much and as many the individual’s mental and physical abilities to the pre-event status as is possible by the means that we have at our disposal. The name of this Centre – Sankalan signifies an assemblage of different disciplines working in unison towards a shared objective. This is beginning of a new chapter in Neurological Rehabilitation at Sankalan.”

Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group, said, “Sankalan combines science, compassion and technology and endeavours to help individuals with neurological challenges to reclaim their independence and dignity. This advanced wholistic neuro rehabilitation Centre is a pilot project for what we intend to do in the field of Neuro Rehabilitation. It is envisaged that this facility will cater to in-patients (IPD) as well. Eventually, we plan to replicate the model in other cities of Gujarat including Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot and eventually to other parts of the country.”

According to the organisation, the incidence of stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and age-related degenerative diseases has risen due to modern lifestyle factors. While hospitals focus on life-saving care, they often lack the infrastructure to restore quality of life, independence, and employability.

Sankalan’s patient-specific treatment protocol is designed to address recovery for each individual. The therapy plans target both short-term and long-term goals and include periodic progress reviews. Occupational therapy at the centre recreates home environments to help patients adapt more quickly post-recovery.

Each programme is tailored to meet the emotional, social, and functional needs of patients. Caregivers and families are included as participants in the rehabilitation process to ensure continuity of care beyond the facility.

The centre provides treatment for economically disadvantaged patients without compromise in care standards.

Sankalan is equipped with technologies such as Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS), non-invasive brain stimulation, Esoglove, E-helper exoskeleton with Reaterra, Neuro Audio, and Myro.

Initially, the centre will operate with a 63-member multidisciplinary team, including neuro physicians, physiatrists, physiotherapists, psychologists, sociologists, facilitators, biomedical engineers, data scientists, and community outreach professionals.

Based on early outcomes, the UNM Foundation plans to establish a full-fledged rehabilitation facility on a 3.5-acre site near Science City Road in Ahmedabad.