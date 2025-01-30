Top 20 global biopharma firms see 1.7 per cent market cap growth to $3.7 billion in 2024 amid policy challenges

The biopharmaceutical industry in 2024 experienced a mixed performance, with the aggregate market capitalisation of the top 20 biopharmaceutical firms’ year-on-year increasing by 1.7 per cent from $3.6 trillion to $3.7 trillion as of December 31, 2024, despite challenges from shifting policies and regulatory concerns. Key players like Lilly, AbbVie, and Gilead Sciences saw significant growth, while companies like Novo Nordisk and CSL faced setbacks. The industry’s outlook remains uncertain as it navigates complex economic and political dynamics, reveals GlobalData.

Ophelia Chan, Business Fundamentals Senior Analyst, GlobalData, comments, “The biopharmaceutical industry faced a dynamic landscape in 2024, shaped by the US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, Medicare policy concerns under Donald Trump’s second presidential term, and the uncertainty fueled by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine stance.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database reveals that over two-thirds of the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies reported a decline in market capitalisation. However, three companies achieved growth greater than 10 per cent: Lilly (32.4 per cent), AbbVie (14.8 per cent) and Gilead Sciences (14.0 per cent).

Lilly retained its top position with a 32.4 per cent growth in market capitalisation to $733 billion in 2024, driven by strong demand for its weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound (tirzepatide). The recent results from the SURMOUNT-5 phase 3b trial revealed Zepbound (tirzepatide) provided a 47 per cent greater relative weight loss compared to rival Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide).

AbbVie reported market capitalisation growth of 14.8 per cent in 2024, fueled by acquisitions of ImmunoGen and Cerevel Therapeutics worth $19 billion in total, which further strengthened AbbVie’s oncology and neuroscience portfolios.

Gilead Sciences achieved a 14 per cent increase in market capitalisation, driven by the advancement of late-stage drug candidates to new drug application submissions, including lenacapavir, an injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor for HIV prevention. The company also benefited from the accelerated approval of Livdelzi (seladelphar) for primary biliary cholangitis.

UCB was a new entrant among the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies, doubling its market capitalisation from $16.9 billion in 2023 to $38.7 billion in 2024. This growth was driven by the success of its blockbuster drug, Bimzelx (bimekizumab). Following its initial FDA approval for plaque psoriasis in October 20