CPHI & PMEC India 2026 expand to two venues in Delhi-NCR

As the global pharmaceutical industry steers into a phase defined by innovation, advanced manufacturing, automation, and deeper collaboration, CPHI and PMEC India 2026 has announced a milestone expansion that reflects the growing scale, ambition, and evolution of India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Entering its 19th edition, the platform will be hosted across two world-class venues in Delhi NCR, enabling sharper focus and deeper engagement at scale. CPHI India will take place from 23–25 November 2026 at IICC, Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, while PMEC India will be organised from 24–26 November 2026 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The partially overlapping schedules create a continuous four-day engagement window, offering greater flexibility and expanded opportunities for collaboration across the pharmaceutical value chain.

For nearly two decades, CPHI and PMEC India have been recognised as the ‘Heart of Pharma’ in the country, bringing together domestic and international stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and grow. The expanded format marks the next chapter of this legacy—aligned with an industry that is increasingly specialised, technology-enabled, and outcome-driven.

Speaking on the expansion of the platform, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India says, “The decision to expand CPHI & PMEC India into a two-venue format was driven by research and clear industry feedback. After an 18-month international, consultant-led study and extensive stakeholder consultations, it was evident that the platform had outgrown a single venue. Visitors needed more time, exhibitors needed more space, and both were seeking deeper, more effective engagement. The overlapping schedule effectively adds a fourth day, improving time efficiency, enabling cross-show synergy, and delivering stronger ROI.

By removing size constraints and creating focused, specialised platforms, we are enabling innovation across the entire pharmaceutical value chain while continuing to deliver the trust, continuity, and value the industry expects from us. This expansion is about building a future-ready platform that supports India’s growing leadership as the pharmacy of the world,” he added.

CPHI India: The global hub for ingredients, APIs, formulations and services

Hosted at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, CPHI India will continue to serve as India’s most internationally connected platform for pharmaceutical ingredients, APIs, formulations, and associated services. The platform will bring together API and excipient manufacturers, generic and finished dosage producers, CROs, CDMOs, biotech organisations, and service providers, supporting global sourcing, export-led growth, innovation exchange, and strategic partnerships.

PMEC India: Advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing and technology

At India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, PMEC India 2026 will evolve into a fully dedicated destination for pharmaceutical machinery, equipment, and manufacturing technologies. With an exclusive focus on processing, packaging, cleanroom, laboratory, automation, and digitally enabled manufacturing solutions, PMEC India offers a highly immersive environment for engineering, manufacturing, and operations decision-makers.

Rahul Deshpande, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets in India opines, “This expansion strengthens the pharmaceutical ecosystem by giving both CPHI India and PMEC India the focus and scale they need to grow, while remaining part of one integrated value-chain platform. CPHI continues as the global hub for APIs, formulations, and services, while PMEC now has a fully dedicated venue to showcase machinery and manufacturing technologies at a much larger and more impactful scale.

For exhibitors, the priorities are clear—business generation, relevant buyers, and meaningful conversations—and this new format delivers exactly that. With overlapping days, participants gain exposure across the value chain in ways that were not possible earlier. Indeed, if you are in pharma and not at CPHI & PMEC, you are genuinely missing something big,” he added.

As global pharma enters its next phase of growth and innovation, CPHI & PMEC India 2026 stands ready to play a central role—bringing the industry together at bigger scale, with better experience, and with dedicated spaces for focused business.